6-Month Saver Membership
Save 25% when you join for longer
£34.99 £26
a month. 6-month minimum term.
- Watch all 12 Sky Sports channels and every Sky Sports+ stream
- Watch in Full HD1 and more with 1-month free trial of Boost, then it's £6 a month unless cancelled.
- Saving based on fully flexible price
After the 6-month minimum term Sports Membership auto-renews at £34.99 a month, unless cancelled. Cancel anytime effective at the end of the minimum term. Free trial available to New Boost Members only. 1 Boost features available on selected content and devices only. See here for more details.
Day Membership
24 hours of Sky Sports
£14.99
One-off payment
- No contract
- Watch all 12 Sky Sports channels and every Sky Sports+ stream
- Stream the big event live for just a day
One-off payment. Your Sports Day Membership Lasts for 24 hours after you start watching. Your membership must be activated within 365 days of purchase.
Flexible Month Membership
Unlimited Sky Sports
£34.99
a month
- No contract - cancel anytime
- Watch all 12 Sky Sports channels and every Sky Sports+ stream
- Watch in Full HD1 and more with a 7-day free trial of Boost, then it's £6 a month unless cancelled.
Sports Month Membership auto-renews at £34.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime. Free trial available to New Boost Members only. 1 Boost features available on selected content and devices only, See here for more details.
Stream all 12 Sky Sports channels
Frequently asked questions
What is a Sports Membership?
Experience the greatest moments from the biggest events. Stream live across 12 Sky Sports channels and get every Sky Sports+ stream. Plus, catch up on demand.
What is Sky Sports+?
Sky Sports+ gives you access to extra streams for selected sports events, including additional EFL matches, F1 Race Control and 105 Tennis tournaments from the ATP and WTA Tours.
You can find more information on Sky Sports+ via the NOW Help Article.
What is Boost?
Boost is an add-on that upgrades your Membership. With it, you can stream in Full HD1 (1080p), with Dolby Digital 5.1 audio and on 2 devices at once. And if you want to enhance your experience even further with Dolby Atmos, 4K Ultra HD1 and more, upgrade to Ultra Boost at checkout - find out more.
1 Features available on selected content and devices only. You'll need a minimum internet speed of 12Mpbs to utilise Boost and 30Mpbs for Ultra Boost.
Does my Sports Day Membership start right away?
No – it’ll begin whenever you start watching and automatically end 24 hours later. It can’t be paused. Until you start watching, your Sports Day Membership will be available for a year
Can I cancel my Sports Membership?
Cancel your Fully Flexible Sports Month Membership at any time. You’ll still be able to stream until the end of that 30 day viewing period. If you don’t cancel, it renews automatically at the end of the 30 day period. With a 6 Month Saver Sports Membership, cancel anytime is effective at the end of the minimum term. You'll still be able to stream until the end of the 6 month viewing period.
What devices can I watch on?
You can watch NOW on over 60 different devices. Watch online at NOWTV.com or download the app to watch on the go. For a full list of compatible devices and what to do, click here.
The F1 Logo, F1, FORMULA 1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX and related marks are trade marks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula One group company. All rights reserved.