Sky UK and its controlled subsidiaries consumer reviews policy

At Sky and NOW, we welcome genuine reviews to help us understand what's working well or where we can improve, and help other consumers make informed decisions. Our consumer reviews policy explains the rules for posting a review on our platforms, and how we prevent and remove fake or misleading reviews and consumer review information.

Our commitment to transparency

Sky UK and its controlled subsidiaries, including NOW, does not permit fake reviews. We recognise that fake, misleading, or deceptively incentivised reviews can undermine consumer trust and distort purchasing decisions. We're committed to ensuring consumer reviews and consumer review information published on our platforms are genuine, transparent and not misleading.

What does the policy cover?

This policy applies to:





anyone who publishes consumer reviews on Sky UK platforms

Sky UK as a publisher of consumer reviews and consumer review information

consumer reviews related to Sky UK published on third-party platforms.

By submitting a review, you agree to comply with this policy.





What is a fake or banned review?

Some reviews are banned under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers (DMCC) Act, which is designed to make things fairer and more transparent for customers. We refer to these as 'banned reviews'.

Fake consumer reviews

A fake consumer review claims to be based on someone's genuine experience—whether positive or negative—but is not. A review is not fake simply because Sky UK disagrees with it or considers it unfair, provided it genuinely reflects the reviewer's own experience.



Fake reviews are strictly prohibited. You must not submit or post a fake review on any Sky UK platform, or commission, pay for, or otherwise arrange for someone else to submit a fake review on your behalf.



Reviews must be based on your genuine experience of a NOW product, service, or interaction.





Concealed incentivised reviews

A concealed incentivised review is where the reviewer has received something of value in connection with the review (such as money, a discount, a voucher, a free product, a free trial, or an invitation to an event) but this fact is not clearly disclosed.



Sky UK does not generally offer incentives in exchange for reviews. In exceptional circumstances where we (or someone acting on our behalf) do offer an incentive in connection with a review, the review must reflect the reviewer's genuine experience and the fact that it has been incentivised must be clearly and prominently disclosed.



Concealed incentivised reviews will be treated as a banned review and removed.



See the full policy below for examples of fake consumer reviews and concealed incentivised reviews.





False or misleading consumer review information

Consumer review information is information derived from or influenced by consumer reviews, such as star ratings, overall scores, review counts, and rankings.



Consumer review information is false or misleading if it does not accurately reflect genuine reviews—for example, because it's been inflated by fake reviews that have not been identified and removed.

How to submit a genuine review

To submit a review, follow the instructions on the relevant Sky UK platform. You may need to log in to an account or otherwise verify that you are a customer before the review is published.



You must be over 18 to submit a review on a Sky UK platform.



What a review should contain

Your review can be positive, negative, or mixed, but it must reflect your genuine experience. We do not edit the substance or sentiment of genuine reviews.

Reviews and complaints are different

Posting a review is different from making a complaint. If you need us to resolve a problem, please use our complaints procedure.



Submitting a complaint does not prevent you from also posting a review, and we will never make you post a positive review or amend or remove a negative review to resolve a complaint.





How we prevent and detect banned and false reviews

Sky UK takes reasonable and proportionate steps—including moderation, automated detection tools, manual checks and customer verification—to prevent the publication of banned reviews and false or misleading consumer review information on our platforms.



Where a review is identified as a potentially banned review, we'll investigate the matter promptly and proportionately. We won't remove a genuine negative review simply because we disagree with its content.



Where we determine that a review constitutes a banned review, we'll promptly remove it from publication. We'll then take steps to update any affected star ratings, review counts, rankings or summaries to ensure they reflect the remaining genuine reviews.



We're committed to ensuring that consumer review information published on our platforms (such as star ratings, review counts, rankings, or AI-generated summaries) are accurate, up to date, and not misleading.



See the full policy below for more details.





How to report a suspected fake review

If you believe that a review published on a Sky UK platform is fake, has been incentivised without proper disclosure, or is otherwise misleading, please report it using the web form.



Your personal details will always be used in accordance with our NOW privacy notice.



We take every report seriously and will assess in accordance with our investigation procedures, subject to confidentiality or data protection considerations.



While we encourage users to report suspected fake reviews, we do not rely on users to police content on our behalf. Sky UK remains responsible for preventing and removing banned reviews.

Read the full policy

Sky UK and its controlled subsidiaries Consumer Reviews Policy