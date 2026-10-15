Hi,, how can we help today?
How to contact NOW
The quickest way to find the help you need is to use our online articles. We've found that 90% of members don't need to get in touch after reading one of our articles.
Check out our top articles below to see if you can find the help you need online.
Can't find help online?
Get in touch by live chat for more help from a NOW advisor.
Good to know: We don't offer phone support for TV members, but you can contact us by live chat without needing to sign in.
Top TV articles
- Cancel my NOW membership
- Viewing my payments
- Cancelled my NOW Membership but still being charged
- Membership options and prices
- Fix issues with slow loading and buffering
- How do I apply or enter a voucher code?
- How do I find an account?
- What devices can I use to watch NOW?
- Manage your devices
Top Broadband & Calls articles
Are you an EE TV or BT TV customer?
If you pay for your NOW Membership through EE TV or BT TV, you'll need to contact them with any queries about your account or payments:
Last updated by a NOW content editor on 15/10/2026