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The quickest way to find the help you need is to use our online articles. We've found that 90% of members don't need to get in touch after reading one of our articles.



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Good to know: We don't offer phone support for TV members, but you can contact us by live chat without needing to sign in.

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Are you an EE TV or BT TV customer? If you pay for your NOW Membership through EE TV or BT TV, you'll need to contact them with any queries about your account or payments: How to contact EE TV

How to contact BT TV

Last updated by a NOW content editor on 15/10/2026