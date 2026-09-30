How do I apply or enter a voucher code?

Got a voucher for NOW Membership? Whether it's for a day, a month or more, find out how to apply it and start watching right away.



Already a NOW Member?

Head to the Membership area of My Account (you'll need to be signed in), scroll down to the Use a voucher code section and select Add voucher code. Paste your code in the box and select Apply.





Go to My Account





Not a NOW Member yet?

No problem – you’ll just need to create an account before you can apply your voucher.

Go to NOWTV.com/membership and select the membership you’ve got a voucher for.





Enter your personal and payment details, and paste your voucher code in the box provided.

Paying for your membership through BT TV, EE TV, Apple or Amazon?

Sorry – you won't be able to apply vouchers to any memberships you pay for through a third party.

FAQs

Why isn't my voucher code working? Getting an error message when you enter your voucher code? Check this article for some useful tips: My NOW voucher code isn't working





Can I use a free trial offer as well as a voucher? Yes, that's fine – you can apply the voucher to your account before your free trial has ended and your offer will kick in at the end of your free period.





I'm a new member signing up for the first time with a voucher for a free month. Why do I have to enter my payment details when the membership is free? To watch NOW, you need to be over 18 and living in the UK, Isle of Man, Channel Islands or Republic of Ireland. We use your credit/debit card details to verify this and validate your account. When your free month ends, your membership will keep rolling at the standard price unless cancelled, and we’ll use these card details to take your payments each month.





Can I use more than one voucher? Yes, you can. You just have to wait until your current voucher has less than 30 days remaining before applying the next one.



Or, if you've got more than one voucher for a Day Membership, you'll need to use your first Day Membership before you can apply a voucher for another one.



Don't forget to check that each voucher you want to use is still valid before you apply it.





Last updated by a NOW content editor on 30/09/2026