Fix issues with slow loading or buffering on NOW

Loading or buffering issues on NOW are often caused by a few common issues including a slow or unstable internet connection or an app error. Try out some of the tips below to fix the problem:

Buffering troubleshooting tips

Reduce the number of devices in use

Having multiple devices on your internet network can slow loading time. Disconnecting them should help speed up your NOW streaming.

Stop any large downloads

If you’re playing online games, downloading or uploading large files while trying to watch a show, this streaming of heavy data could cause buffering.

Test your internet connection speed

To watch NOW using Wi-Fi or broadband, you need a speed of at least 2.5Mbps. For 3G or 4G devices the minimum speed needed is 450Kbps. Check your speed using one of these websites:





Check your device software is up to date

Check your device for available updates. If an update appears, click download and install it to start the process.

Uninstall and reinstall the NOW app

If you've tried our quick fixes above and are still experiencing buffering, try deleting the NOW app on your device and then reinstall it.

Set up a wired connection

If your device is positioned near your router, try connecting it with an ethernet cable. If your playback improves, it’s a sign that your Wi-Fi base station or router is faulty.

Device-specific tips

Still having problems? See the list of articles below and follow the steps for your device:





Still need help?

If you’ve given the above suggestions a try and your NOW show still isn’t streaming properly, get in touch by live chat and we'll investigate.