Contact EE TV

If you pay for your NOW Membership through EE TV, any account or cancellation queries will need to go through them.

Manage your account on EE TV

There are some things, like updating your payment details, that you can do quickly and easily online in your account. Learn more about managing your NOW account on EE TV

Need to make a complaint?

Find out how to contact EE TV with a complaint.

Last updated by a NOW content editor on 02/10/2026