Joined NOW through EE TV?

New to NOW? If you've just joined us as part of your EE TV package, welcome to the home of brilliant entertainment!



If you were already a NOW Member and you transferred your existing membership across to EE TV when you took out a TV package, your account will be managed a little differently now.



Either way, here's a quick guide to how it all works.





Adding membership options If there's a membership type you don't have as part of your core TV package and you fancy giving it a try, it's easy to add one as a bolt-on in My Account:



Head to Membership Select Add membership (or start a free trial, if available) next to the membership you want The cost will be added to your monthly EE TV bill. Good to know: You can also add bolt-on membership options by following the steps here.





Cancelling your membership Any membership that's part of your EE TV package will be included in your monthly payments for the length of your EE contract. You'll need to give EE TV a call to find out more about how to cancel.



If you have a bolt-on membership on top of your package, it will automatically renew from month to month. If you don't want it to continue, you can cancel it in your EE TV account, or by contacting EE TV.





Updating your account details As EE TV hold your account details, you’ll need to get in touch with them if you want to change your title or the name on your account.



If you want to update your NOW email address, you can do that in My Account. Find out how to change your email address





Updating your payment details You can make changes to your direct debit details in your EE TV account.





Checking your bills and payments To view your bills online, log in to your EE TV account with your EE TV ID and look for Billing & Usage.



Got a question about your bill? You'll need to contact EE TV directly about any issues with your payments.





Managing your PINs You can set up a NOW Payment PIN and a profile PIN with parental controls to make your account more secure.



Payment PIN This prevents anyone else from using your NOW account to make purchases that would be added to your EE TV bill. It's a good idea to set one up if you share your NOW account with friends and family.



Profile PIN This lets you restrict others from accessing your profile on NOW. It also prevents younger viewers from watching content in adult profiles.



However, if you’re only watching on your EE TV box, you don’t need a NOW profile PIN – just use your EE TV PIN.



Learn more about managing your NOW profile PIN



Your EE TV PIN NOW PINs are separate from your EE TV PIN, which you can change through your EE TV box. Head to the EE website to find out how to change your EE PIN.





Managing your devices NOW is available on a huge range of devices. EE TV customers can watch on 2 devices at once (as long as one is a EE TV Box and you start streaming in the correct order), or 3 if you have NOW Boost or Ultra Boost. If you're watching on a EE TV Box, to watch on 2 devices at once you'll need to leave the NOW channels and start watching on the NOW app. You can then return and watch NOW on your EE TV Box as well. You can watch live on your EE TV Box, and live or On Demand via the NOW app.



Good to know: If you're watching on two EE TV Boxes then you can start them in any order.



If you've just joined EE TV, you can start watching NOW straight away on any supported device while you wait for your EE TV box to arrive.



You can view your devices in the Devices area of My Account.



Find out more about managing your devices





Problems watching on your EE TV box Getting an IPC error code when you try to watch NOW on your EE TV box?



To find out what your error code means and how to fix it, head over to the EE website.





Contact EE TV

Need more help? Find out how to contact EE TV.