Contact our partners

Paying for your NOW Membership via one of our partners? Any account queries will need to go through them as they hold your account details and manage your billing. Get help with issues such as:

Cancelling your membership

Updating your account or payment details

Checking your bills and payments

Making a complaint

See the table below for contact details and online support from our partners:

NOW partners' contact details Partner name Phone support Online help Amazon N/A View, cancel or restart your membership(s) in the Memberships & Subscriptions section of your Amazon account. You can also update your payment method in the Your payments section. Apple N/A If you’d like help with your account or subscriptions, you can find more information on the Apple support site. Alternatively, find out how to cancel. EE TV 0330 123 1105 Learn more about managing your NOW Membership on your EE TV package. Need to make a complaint? Find out how to contact EE TV with a complaint.

FAQs

I'm not sure how I'm paying for my NOW Membership. How do I find out? You can easily check your membership details in Membership, where it'll show if any memberships are billed by our partners.