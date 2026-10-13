Watching NOW on Apple TV

Got Apple TV HD (gen 4) or 4K? You're all set to download the NOW app and start streaming brilliant entertainment, movies and sports. Find out how to start watching...

Already have a NOW account?

Just download the NOW app on your Apple TV HD (gen 4) or 4K and sign in with your existing account details.

New to NOW?

Join in through the app in a few simple steps. Just open the app, pick something you want to watch and follow the steps to join with that membership. Your monthly subscription will be billed by Apple.









If I join NOW via Apple, will I only be able to watch on Apple devices?

No. You're free to enjoy your NOW Membership on all of our supported devices.





Are Boost and Ultra Boost available on Apple TV devices?





This varies depending on the device. To see which Boost and Ultra Boost features are supported for your Apple TV device, refer to the Set-top boxes and streaming devices section in What are Boost and Ultra Boost?









How do I manage my NOW Membership?

If you're paying for your NOW Membership via Apple, head to the Subscriptions section of your Apple account to view, cancel or restart your membership. (Visit the Apple support site for more info on how to cancel.)





You can also update your payment method in the Payment & Shipping section.





Good to know: If you're paying for your sports membership through Apple, you can only hold one sports membership at a time. So for example, if you have a Football Membership and you want to switch to Multi-Sport Membership, you'll first need to cancel your Football Membership and wait until it ends before you can add Multi-Sport.





If you pay for your membership directly with NOW, head to the Membership area of My Account to view, cancel or restart your membership.





Not sure who you're paying? Check your membership details in My Account , where it'll show if anything is billed by Apple.

Why didn't I get a receipt from NOW when I added a membership?

If you added your NOW Membership via your Apple TV device, you've bought it from Apple so you'll get a purchase confirmation from them rather than from NOW.

If I no longer have Apple TV, what happens to my NOW Membership?

A NOW Membership that you're paying for via Apple will continue unless you cancel it in the Subscriptions section of your Apple account – regardless of what devices you have. You can continue to enjoy your membership on any other supported devices.









Can I apply a NOW voucher?

Sorry – you won't be able to use a voucher if you pay for your NOW Membership through Apple.





If you pay for your membership directly with NOW, head to the Membership area of My Account to apply your voucher.





If you've got a mixture of Apple-billed and NOW-billed memberships on your account, you'll only be able to apply a voucher to memberships billed by NOW.









Who should I contact if I need help?

If you need help with a streaming issue or a problem with the NOW app, click the Get in touch button on this page to contact us by live chat.





You should also choose this option if you have an account or payment query and you're billed by NOW.





If you have an account query and you're billed by Apple, you’ll need to contact Apple for help.









Do I have to pay for my membership through Apple to watch on my Apple TV device?

No – you can pay for your membership through Apple or via your NOW account. You can have a mixture of Apple-billed and NOW-billed memberships on the same account.

FAQs

How do I know what generation Apple TV I've got? If you're not sure, you can check on the Apple website.





I'm having trouble connecting my Apple TV to the internet If you’re seeing a message saying your Apple TV isn’t connected to the internet, here are a few steps you can take.



1. Check your network settings To do this, go to: Settings > General > Network Select Test Network to check if there are any issues with your internet speed. You can also refresh your connection by disconnecting and reconnecting to it.



2. See if the problem is with your Wi-Fi or Apple TV Connect another device to your Wi-Fi, to check if it’s weak or faulty. Another test you could try is using a wired (Ethernet) cable to connect your Apple TV to the network.



3. If your Wi-Fi isn’t faulty, get help from Apple TV support Follow the steps shown in the handy Apple TV network and connections troubleshooting guide.





Last updated by a NOW content editor on 13/10/2026