Change your email address

Want to change the email address you sign in with, and that we use to send you updates about your account and NOW?



No problem – you can do that in My Account:



Sign in and select the Change email link

link We'll send an email to your current address

Click the Update my email link in the email to change your address

link in the email to change your address When you've updated your address, we'll send an email to your new address. Click the Verify my email link in that email to confirm your change.





Next time you sign in to NOW, you'll need to use your new email address.





What if I can't access my old email address?

If you no longer have access to the email address registered on your NOW account, you won't be able to update it. Get in touch by live chat and we can update it for you.