How to find your NOW account

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Forgotten what email address you used to sign up to NOW? Created multiple accounts and lost track of them? Don't worry – our Account Finder will help you find them.

Try our Account Finder

Just enter your name and the payment information you used for NOW.

Find your account

Found more than one account?

The next step is to sign in and check what type of membership you've got on each account.





Head to the Membership area of My Account where you can see your membership details and check the charges on your account.

If you've got duplicate memberships on different accounts, you can cancel any that you're not using in Membership.