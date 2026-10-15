Contact BT TV

If you pay for your NOW Membership through BT TV, any account or cancellation queries will need to go through them.

Manage your account on BT TV

There are some things, like updating your payment details, that you can do quickly and easily online in your account. Learn more about managing your NOW account on BT TV

Need to make a complaint?

Find out how to contact BT TV with a complaint.

Last updated by a NOW content editor on 15/10/2026