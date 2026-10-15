Get NOW through BT TV

If you get NOW through your BT TV package, BT TV manages your billing, package changes and cancellations. You can still manage some account settings, such as your NOW email address, devices and PINs, via My Account. You'll need to contact BT TV directly for package or billing queries.

Applies to:

New members interested in joining NOW via BT TV.

Members with a NOW Membership included in a BT TV package.

Existing NOW members who have transferred their membership to BT TV.

Members who've added extra membership options through BT TV.

Find out everything you need to know below, from signing up to managing your account with BT TV:

How do I sign up through BT TV?

You can sign up for a TV package that includes NOW Membership online or through your BT TV guide. Follow the steps below to create a new NOW account or transfer your existing membership to BT TV.

Sign up online:

Go to the BT TV website and pick one of the flexible TV packages which include a NOW Membership. Add any extra NOW Membership options (optional) and head to checkout. Enter the email address you want to use for your NOW account. Review your order and confirm your purchase. Start watching on your BT TV box and loads of other supported devices.

Sign up through your BT TV guide:

Find a NOW channel on your BT TV guide and press OK. Choose the TV package you'd like and select Continue with this package. Enter your Payment PIN. Confirm the email address you want to use for your NOW account. Review your order and follow the onscreen steps to complete your purchase. Select Activate new channels and start watching.

Already have a NOW account?

When you sign up via BT TV, you'll be asked to enter the email address linked to your existing NOW account. BT TV will then send you a One Time Passcode to that email address to validate that you're the account owner.

Can't remember the email address on your NOW account? Try our Account finder.

Memberships and billing

Add a membership

If you'd like to add a NOW Membership that isn't included in your core BT TV package, you can add it as an extra in My Account.

Head to Membership & Payment Select Add membership next to the membership you want The cost will be added to your monthly BT TV bill.

Good to know: You can also add extra membership options by following the steps here.

Cancel a membership

Included in your BT TV package: Contact BT TV for information about package changes or cancellation.

Contact BT TV for information about package changes or cancellation. Added as an extra: You can cancel through your BT TV account or by contacting BT TV.

Update payment details

You can make changes to your direct debit details in your BT TV account.

View your bills and payments

To view your bills online:

Log in to your BT TV account Go to Billing & Usage.

Got a question about your bill? You'll need to contact BT TV directly about any issues with your payments.

Manage your NOW account

If you get NOW through BT TV, you can still manage some settings in My Account, including your NOW email address, devices and PINs. Details relating to your BT TV package are managed by BT TV.

Update your account details As BT TV hold your account details, you’ll need to get in touch with them if you want to change your title or the name on your account. Good to know: If you want to change your NOW email address, you can do that in My Account.

Manage your NOW PINs and parental controls You can set up a NOW Payment PIN and a profile PIN with parental controls to make your account more secure. Set up or change your NOW payment PIN

Manage your NOW profile PIN Good to know: If you're only watching on your BT TV box, you don’t need a NOW profile PIN – just use your BT TV PIN (see below).

Manage your BT TV PIN Your BT TV PIN is separate from your NOW PINs. You can change it through your BT TV box. Head to the BT website to find out how to change your BT TV PIN.

Watching NOW on your devices

How many devices can I watch on?

BT TV customers can watch NOW on:

2 devices at the same time if one of those devices is an BT TV box and you start streaming in the correct order (see steps below).

3 devices at the same time if you have Boost or Ultra Boost.

Using your BT TV box

To watch on 2 devices at once:

Start watching in the NOW app on a supported device. Then start watching NOW on your BT TV box as well.

You can watch:

Live on your BT TV box.

Live or on demand via the NOW app.

Good to know: If you're watching on two BT TV boxes, you can start streaming in any order.

New to BT TV?

If you've recently joined BT TV, you can start watching NOW straight away on any supported device while you wait for your BT TV box to arrive.

To view your devices, go to the Devices section of My Account.

Problems with your BT TV box?

Getting an IPC error code when you try to watch NOW on your BT TV box? To find out what your error code means and how to fix it, head over to the BT website.

Need more help? Find out how to contact BT TV.

Last updated by a NOW content editor on 15/10/2026