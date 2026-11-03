Upcoming exchange closures and your NOW Broadband & Calls service

Full article

The UK is moving to Full Fibre broadband. As part of a national broadband network upgrade, we're switching off the old copper cable (ADSL and FTTC) network and traditional phone landlines in the UK and upgrading to faster, more reliable Full Fibre (FTTP) technology, or Part Fibre (SoGEA) if that's not available.



This means there will be changes to the broadband connection and telephone line in your area.





What do I need to do? If we're upgrading the broadband network in your area and you're impacted, we'll email or send you a letter to let you know your options.



To stay connected, you'll need to move to a different broadband and calls service on the new technology before the switch-off date.



Your upgrade options

As NOW only offers broadband and calls using the old technology, you'll need to move to a new provider.



You can explore your options with NOW Broadband Powered by Sky here. Or, if you decide you’d like to switch to another provider, you can do so without paying early termination charges.



What happens if I do nothing? As your current copper service is being permanently switched off, your NOW Broadband & Calls service will stop working after the switch-off date. This will mean:





You won't be able to make or receive any calls, including Emergency calls or 999 calls.

Any Telecare, health care or medical devices such as alarms, pull cords or a button you'd press in an emergency, that use the fixed telephone line, will stop working.

You'll lose your home telephone number.

Your broadband service will cease to work.



You can cancel with no early termination charges.



Care alarms and/or no mobile or poor mobile signal

If you rely on a telecare alarm, such as a care alarm, pull cord, panic button, pendant or intercom-like device, it's important you let us know and fill out the form in the email or letter we sent you. These services might be affected by the switch to digital voice, Internet Calls.



To make sure your devices work after the service change, call the number on the email or letter we sent you as soon as possible.



Head here for more information about healthcare, telecare and medical care alarms.

Last updated by a NOW content editor on 3/11/2026