Let us know an account holder has died

We know bereavement is an incredibly difficult thing to go through, so we’ll do our best to make things a little bit easier.



Here's what it might be helpful to know before you contact us to permanently close an account.

For TV accounts

The simplest way to cancel a TV account is to get in touch with one of our agents by live chat. Use the option at the bottom of this page to get in touch by live chat (select Your NOW Membership, then Cancel my membership).



So that we can find the right account, it would be helpful if you could have as many of these details as possible to hand when you contact us (but don't worry if you don't have all of them):





Name and email address registered on the account

Postal address

The last 4 digits of the card used for payments.

We'll then close the account with immediate effect so that no further charges are incurred. Unfortunately, it's not possible to transfer a TV account to another name.

For broadband accounts

To cancel a NOW Broadband account, just give us a call on 03303 323 031.

Please have as many of these details as possible to hand when you contact us:





Name and email address registered on the account

Address and postcode.

We can then close the account, or you can talk to us about transferring it to another name if you wish the broadband service to continue.