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NOW Box and Smart Stick tech spec and features
Need more in-depth info about your NOW Box or Smart Stick? Just pick your device below to see the technical specifications.
Which device have you got?
NOW Smart Stick with HD and Voice Search
Audio output
- Digital over HDMI (7.1 and 5.1 surround pass through)
Video outputs
- 720p, 1080p
Video modes
- 720p
- 16:9 anamorphic
- 4:3 standard
Ports
- HDMI connector
- USB (for input power only)
Remote control
- NOW wireless (enhanced 'point-anywhere') remote control
- 2 x AAA batteries
Power input
- 5V, 1A - From TV USB port, or supplied power adaptor
Size
- 84mm x 20.3mm x 12.6mm
Weight
- 20 grams
Networking
- 802.11 dual-band (a/b/g/n/ac compatible) with WEP, WPA, and WPA2 support
- Wireless frequencies used by this product: Frequencies/Power not exceeding
3801 Stick
2400.0 MHz to 2483.5MHz / 20dbm
5170 MHz to 5250 MHz / 23dbm
3801UK-RCU
2400.0 MHz to 2483.5MHz / 10dbm
5170 MHz to 5250 MHz / 10dbm
Power consumption
- Less than 3.5W (typical) when streaming HD video
NOW Smart Box with 4K and Voice Search
Audio output
- Digital over HDMI (7.1 and 5.1 surround pass through)
Video outputs
- 720p, 1080p and 2160p
Video modes
- 720p
- 16:9 anamorphic
- 4:3 standard
Ports
- HDMI
- Ethernet
- MicroSD card slot
Remote control
- NOW wireless (enhanced 'point-anywhere') remote control
- 2 x AAA batteries
Power input
- 5.99V, 2A power adaptor
Size
- 125mm x 125mm x 21mm
Weight
- 222 grams
Networking
- 802.11 dual-band (b/g/n/ac compatible) with WEP, WPA, and WPA2 support
- Wireless frequencies used by this product: Frequencies/Power not exceeding
4631 Box
2400.0 MHz to 2483.5MHz / 20dbm
5170 MHz to 5250 MHz / 23dbm
3801UK-RCU
2400.0 MHz to 2483.5MHz / 10dbm
5170 MHz to 5250 MHz / 10dbm
Power consumption
- Less than 9W (typical) when streaming UHD video
Black NOW Box
Audio output
- Digital over HDMI (7.1 and 5.1 surround pass through)
Video outputs
- 720p, 1080p
Video modes
- 720p
- 16:9 anamorphic
- 4:3 standard
Ports
- HDMI (cable included)
- Ethernet (cable not included)
- USB – Not currently for use
- MicroSD card slot – Not currently for use
Remote control
- NOW TV infrared (IR) remote control
- 2 x AAA batteries
Power input
- 5.99V - 2A power adaptor
Size
- 89mm x 89mm x 25mm
Weight
- 141 grams
Networking
- 802.11 dual-band (a/b/g/n compatible) with WEP, WPA and WPA2 support
- 10/100 Base-T Ethernet
Power consumption
- Less than 3.5W (typical) when streaming video
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