All about NOW

NOW Box and Smart Stick tech spec and features

Need more in-depth info about your NOW Box or Smart Stick? Just pick your device below to see the technical specifications.

Which device have you got?

NOW Smart Stick with HD and Voice Search Audio output Digital over HDMI (7.1 and 5.1 surround pass through) Video outputs 720p, 1080p Video modes 720p

16:9 anamorphic

4:3 standard Ports HDMI connector

USB (for input power only) Remote control NOW wireless (enhanced 'point-anywhere') remote control

2 x AAA batteries Power input 5V, 1A - From TV USB port, or supplied power adaptor Size 84mm x 20.3mm x 12.6mm Weight 20 grams Networking 802.11 dual-band (a/b/g/n/ac compatible) with WEP, WPA, and WPA2 support

Wireless frequencies used by this product: Frequencies/Power not exceeding

3801 Stick

2400.0 MHz to 2483.5MHz / 20dbm

5170 MHz to 5250 MHz / 23dbm

3801UK-RCU

2400.0 MHz to 2483.5MHz / 10dbm

5170 MHz to 5250 MHz / 10dbm Power consumption Less than 3.5W (typical) when streaming HD video

NOW Smart Box with 4K and Voice Search Audio output Digital over HDMI (7.1 and 5.1 surround pass through) Video outputs 720p, 1080p and 2160p Video modes 720p

16:9 anamorphic

4:3 standard Ports HDMI

Ethernet

MicroSD card slot Remote control NOW wireless (enhanced 'point-anywhere') remote control

2 x AAA batteries Power input 5.99V, 2A power adaptor Size 125mm x 125mm x 21mm Weight 222 grams Networking 802.11 dual-band (b/g/n/ac compatible) with WEP, WPA, and WPA2 support

Wireless frequencies used by this product: Frequencies/Power not exceeding

4631 Box

2400.0 MHz to 2483.5MHz / 20dbm

5170 MHz to 5250 MHz / 23dbm

3801UK-RCU

2400.0 MHz to 2483.5MHz / 10dbm

5170 MHz to 5250 MHz / 10dbm Power consumption Less than 9W (typical) when streaming UHD video

Black NOW Box Audio output Digital over HDMI (7.1 and 5.1 surround pass through) Video outputs 720p, 1080p Video modes 720p

16:9 anamorphic

4:3 standard Ports HDMI (cable included)

Ethernet (cable not included)

USB – Not currently for use

MicroSD card slot – Not currently for use Remote control NOW TV infrared (IR) remote control

2 x AAA batteries Power input 5.99V - 2A power adaptor Size 89mm x 89mm x 25mm Weight 141 grams Networking 802.11 dual-band (a/b/g/n compatible) with WEP, WPA and WPA2 support

10/100 Base-T Ethernet Power consumption Less than 3.5W (typical) when streaming video