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NOW Box and Smart Stick tech spec and features

Need more in-depth info about your NOW Box or Smart Stick? Just pick your device below to see the technical specifications.

Which device have you got?

 

NOW Smart Stick with HD and Voice Search

NOW Smart Stick

Audio output

  • Digital over HDMI (7.1 and 5.1 surround pass through)

Video outputs

  • 720p, 1080p

Video modes

  • 720p
  • 16:9 anamorphic
  • 4:3 standard

Ports

  • HDMI connector
  • USB (for input power only)

Remote control

  • NOW wireless (enhanced 'point-anywhere') remote control
  • 2 x AAA batteries

Power input

  • 5V, 1A - From TV USB port, or supplied power adaptor

Size

  • 84mm x 20.3mm x 12.6mm

Weight

  • 20 grams

Networking

  • 802.11 dual-band (a/b/g/n/ac compatible) with WEP, WPA, and WPA2 support
  • Wireless frequencies used by this product: Frequencies/Power not exceeding
    3801 Stick
    2400.0 MHz to 2483.5MHz / 20dbm
    5170 MHz to 5250 MHz / 23dbm
    3801UK-RCU
    2400.0 MHz to 2483.5MHz / 10dbm
    5170 MHz to 5250 MHz / 10dbm

Power consumption

  • Less than 3.5W (typical) when streaming HD video

 

NOW Smart Box with 4K and Voice Search

NOW Smart Box with 4K and Voice Search

Audio output

  • Digital over HDMI (7.1 and 5.1 surround pass through)

Video outputs

  • 720p, 1080p and 2160p

Video modes

  • 720p
  • 16:9 anamorphic
  • 4:3 standard

Ports

  • HDMI
  • Ethernet
  • MicroSD card slot

Remote control

  • NOW wireless (enhanced 'point-anywhere') remote control
  • 2 x AAA batteries

Power input

  • 5.99V, 2A power adaptor

Size

  • 125mm x 125mm x 21mm

Weight

  • 222 grams

Networking

  • 802.11 dual-band (b/g/n/ac compatible) with WEP, WPA, and WPA2 support
  • Wireless frequencies used by this product: Frequencies/Power not exceeding
    4631 Box
    2400.0 MHz to 2483.5MHz / 20dbm
    5170 MHz to 5250 MHz / 23dbm
    3801UK-RCU
    2400.0 MHz to 2483.5MHz / 10dbm
    5170 MHz to 5250 MHz / 10dbm

Power consumption

  • Less than 9W (typical) when streaming UHD video

 

Black NOW Box

Black NOW Box

Audio output

  • Digital over HDMI (7.1 and 5.1 surround pass through)

Video outputs

  • 720p, 1080p

Video modes

  • 720p
  • 16:9 anamorphic
  • 4:3 standard

Ports

  • HDMI (cable included)
  • Ethernet (cable not included)
  • USB – Not currently for use
  • MicroSD card slot – Not currently for use

Remote control

  • NOW TV infrared (IR) remote control
  • 2 x AAA batteries

Power input

  • 5.99V - 2A power adaptor

Size

  • 89mm x 89mm x 25mm

Weight

  • 141 grams

Networking

  • 802.11 dual-band (a/b/g/n compatible) with WEP, WPA and WPA2 support
  • 10/100 Base-T Ethernet

Power consumption

  • Less than 3.5W (typical) when streaming video

 

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