All about NOW Sports Membership

Stream more live sport than ever before with NOW. However you like to get your sporting fix, there's a Sports Membership to suit you. Choose from Day or Month Membership and stream all the live action on loads of devices – and on-demand content and highlights, too.



Good to know: You won't be able to watch Champions League, Europa League or Conference League matches with a Sports Membership – these matches are shown on TNT Sports, which isn't part of the Sports Membership in the UK. Carabao Cup matches are shown on Sky Sports Football, which you won't be able to watch with a Mobile Membership – you'll need a Day or Month Membership.

Choose your Sports Membership

Day Membership - £14.99 for 24 hours

Month Membership - £34.99 a month

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As well as thousands of Premier League and EFL football matches, Sports Membership gives you access to must-watch tennis, F1, rugby and cricket events – plus golf, WSL and more.



Having trouble deciding which membership to go for? Check out our handy summary and FAQs below.





Sports Memberships compared Day Membership Month Membership Mobile Membership How much does it cost? £14.99 £34.99pm (Not available to buy – existing members only) £9.99pm How many channels do I get? All 12 Sky Sports channels, plus live streams All 12 Sky Sports channels, plus live streams 5 Sky Sports channels: Premier League, Action, Mix, Racing & News How many devices can I watch on at the same time? 1 (2 or 3 with Boost or Ultra Boost ) 1 (2 or 3 with Boost or Ultra Boost ) 1 smartphone What devices can I watch on? All supported devices All supported devices Smartphone only (Android or iOS)* Monthly or one-off payment? One-off Monthly N/A Compatible with Boost & Ultra Boost ? Yes** Yes No Can I watch sports on demand? Yes Yes No Where can I buy it? NOW website, & via NOW Box, Smart Stick & other devices NOW website, & via NOW Box, Smart Stick & other devices No longer available to buy (existing Sports Mobile Members only)

* You can't currently use your Mobile Membership with foldable smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Fold. We're working on this and hope to be able to support these phones shortly.

** You won't be able to add Boost or Ultra Boost if you've only got a Sports Day Membership active on your account.





Adding sports to an existing NOW Membership

It’s easy to add a Sports Membership in My Account. Just go to the Membership & Payment area of My Account (you'll need to sign in, if you haven't already), pick the one you want and select Add membership.





Joining NOW with a Sports Membership

Simply head to NOWTV.com/membership and choose a Day or Month Membership. Then just follow the onscreen steps and complete your details to finish setting up your account and start watching.

Are you an EE TV customer? If you pay for your membership through EE TV and you don't have Sports Membership as part of your core TV package, it's easy to add it as a bolt-on. Just head to NOW Membership and select Add membership next to the one you want. The cost will be added to your monthly EE TV bill.

How can I watch Sky Sports Box Office events?

Your Sports Membership doesn’t give you access to Box Office events like football and boxing. But you can buy these events separately and watch them with the Sky Sports Box Office app. Find out how to watch Sky Sports Box Office events

FAQs

What channels do I get? With Sports Day and Month Membership, you can watch the best of the live Sky Sports action and every live Sky Sports+ stream, plus selected catch-up content available on demand. You get access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for the period covered by your membership: Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League, Golf, Football, Cricket, Plus, F1, Action, News, Racing, Mix and Tennis. If you've also got Ultra Boost (and a compatible device), you'll be able to enjoy the UHD channels Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1, plus 2 ad-hoc channels, Sky Sports UHD 1 and 2: With Sports Mobile Membership you just get access to 5 channels: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Racing and Sky Sports News.





How much do I pay? Sports Day Membership – £14.99

Sports Month Membership – £34.99 Month Membership will auto-renew at the end of each month, unless cancelled.





What do I need? To watch the Sky Sports channels you'll need: Minimum 2.5Mbps broadband download speed.

A NOW account

With a Sports Day or Month Membership : One of the devices listed here .

: . With a Sports Mobile Membership: An iPhone (running on iOS 15 or later) or Android smartphone (Android 7 or later).





What football can I watch with a Sports Membership? A Sports Membership gives you access to huge live Premier League matches throughout the season, as well as action from the SPFL. You can now also watch over 1000 EFL matches each season exclusively live on Sky Sports, so you can enjoy more action than ever before from across the Championship, League One, League Two, Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy.



Keep in mind: If you've only got Sports Mobile Membership, you won't be able to watch any matches on the Football or Main Event channels.





Will I see ads when watching the sports channels? Ads are shown on the live channels and Sky Sports+ streams you can watch with your Sports Membership. You'll also see ads when you watch sports on demand, unless you've got Boost or Ultra Boost, which let you stream on-demand sport ad-free. (You’ll still see promos for content you can access with your membership.) Find out more about Boost and Ultra Boost





Can I watch Sky Sports in full HD or UHD? Yes, you can. To watch the Sky Sports channels in full HD, you'll need to upgrade to Boost or Ultra Boost. It costs £6 a month for Boost or £9 for Ultra Boost, and for that you get: All Sky Sports channels in 1080p with Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound – plus, all Sky Sports channels stream at 50 frames per second

Selected Sky Sports+ streams in full 1080p HD (where the video feed allows for higher stream quality. Dolby 5.1 surround sound not available)

With Ultra Boost, 4 dedicated UHD channels (Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports F1, plus 2 ad-hoc channels, Sky Sports UHD 1 & 2)

Extra devices, so up to 3 people in your household can watch at the same time

Plus you can stream on-demand sports ad-free (as well as ad-free shows and movies if you've got Cinema or Entertainment Membership). Find out more Help tip: If you upgrade via our website, your account could take up to 4 hours to catch up. To get around this, you can trigger it to update by signing out of the NOW app and signing back in again. You'll then be able to enjoy Sky Sports in full HD or UHD.



Boost or Ultra Boost will renew automatically each month (unless you cancel) as long as you’ve got an active monthly membership. But if you’ve only got a Sports Day Membership on your account, Boost or Ultra Boost will only run for one month, and won’t auto-renew – so you don’t need to remember to cancel them (unless you're subscribing via a third party, like Apple).



Keep in mind: You'll need a compatible device and an internet speed of at least 12Mbps to stream in 1080p, or 30Mbps for UHD. Boost and Ultra Boost aren't available with Sports Mobile Membership, and you won't be able to add them if you've only got a Sports Day Membership. Find out more about Boost and Ultra Boost





Can I watch extra live streams and use other Red Button or interactive services with NOW? If you've got a Sports Day or Month Membership, you can access Sky Sports+ streams for selected sports events, including additional EFL matches and F1 Race Control.



And if you've got Boost or Ultra Boost, you'll be able to view selected Sky Sports+ streams in full 1080p HD where a higher quality stream is available.



Keep in mind: You can't watch Sky Sports+ streams with a Sports Mobile Membership.





Can I watch my Sports Mobile Membership on my tablet? No, you can only watch with your Sports Mobile Membership on a supported Android or iOS smartphone. To watch on a tablet, you'll need to have a Sports Day or Month Membership.





Can I cast my Sports Mobile Membership to my TV? No, you can only watch with your Sports Mobile Membership on your smartphone. If you want a slice of the sporting action on your big screen, you'll need a Sports Day or Month Membership.





Does my membership start right away? Yes, your Sports Membership will start right away. If it’s a Month Membership, it will auto-renew each month.





How many devices can I watch on at any one time? You can watch on 1 device at a time – unless you've got Boost or Ultra Boost, which let you stream on 2 or 3 devices at once.





Can I have more than one Sports Membership at a time? You can only have one Sports Day or Month Membership at a time, but alongside either of these you can also have a Sports Mobile Membership.





When will my payment be taken? Day Membership The one-off payment will be taken out on the day you add your membership.



If you've also got another type of membership, the Sports Membership payment will appear separately on your statement.



Month Membership Your first monthly payment will be taken on the day you add your membership. Your next payment will be taken on the same day the following month, or sometimes (if you also start another membership at the same time) a day or two later – in which case you get any extra days for free. Find out how to check your payment date



If you've also got another type of membership, your Sports Month Membership payment will appear separately on your statement.



If you're an EE TV customer, when you add Sports Membership as a bolt-on the cost will be added to your monthly EE TV bill. To check what you'll pay and when, log in to your EE TV account and look for Billing & Usage.



