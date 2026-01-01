Upgrades and pro-rata charges and refunds

Upgrading your viewing experience from Boost to Ultra Boost, or switching up your membership from Entertainment to Entertainment & HBO Max? Good call!



Your upgrade is effective straight away, but sometimes it can take a little while for the app to catch up. If it doesn't seem as though your account has updated, you can trigger an update by signing out of the NOW app and signing back in again.





How will I be charged when I upgrade?

Because your upgrade is immediate, you'll get a pro-rata refund for any Boost or Entertainment time you didn't use that month, which will automatically be deducted from the total you'll pay.



At the end of the month, on your next payment date, you'll pay the full monthly price for Ultra Boost or Entertainment & HBO Max Membership.



Here are a couple of examples:

Example 1: Upgrading from Boost to Ultra Boost on 10 September with a billing date of the 1st of the month:

You're upgrading on 10 September which means you've used 9 days of Boost out of this month's 30, so you're due a refund for the remaining 21 days.

This is the formula we use to calculate what your Boost refund amount will be:



Pro‑rated refund = remaining days in cycle / total days in cycle



So that's £6 x (21/30)



= £4.20



With this £4.20 discount, you'd pay £4.80 for your first month of Ultra Boost today, then the full price (currently £9pm) from your new billing date of 10 October.



Good to know: If you were on a Boost free trial or free offer, you won't be eligible for a pro-rata refund when you upgrade.







Example 2: Upgrading from Entertainment to Entertainment & HBO Max on 5 September with a billing date of the 20th of the month:

You're upgrading on 5 September which means you've used 16 days of Entertainment out of this billing month's 31 (20 August to 19 September), so you're due a refund for the remaining 15 days.

This is the formula we use to calculate what your Entertainment refund amount will be:



Pro‑rated refund = remaining days in cycle / total days in cycle



So that's £7.99 x (15/31)



= £3.87



With this £3.87 discount, you’d pay £6.12 for your first month of Entertainment & HBO Max today, then the full price (currently £9.99pm) from your new billing date of 5 October.





FAQs

Will the pro-rated amount vary depending on whether the month is longer or shorter? Yes, the calculation is based on the number of days in that particular month’s billing cycle, so the actual amount could vary depending on whether you’re upgrading in February or July, for example.



