App not working on NOW Box or Smart Stick

If you’re having a problem with any of the apps on your NOW Box or NOW Stick – YouTube or Spotify, for example – either the app needs updating or your NOW software needs a refresh.





How to check for software updates on your NOW device

Follow the steps below to get the latest versions of your installed apps and NOW software:





From your Box or Stick homepage, scroll right down to the bottom and select Settings Select System Select System update Select Check now.



Your device will look for and install any updates, and you can then go back and try opening the app again.





Or try removing and reinstalling the app

This will often solve the problem.



If the app still isn’t working for you, get in touch by live chat.