I can’t activate my Sports Day Membership

If you find your Day Membership isn't being recognised when you go to watch Sky Sports, it might be because your account hasn't updated. To get around this, try watching on another device first (such as your PC/Mac or mobile):

Sign in to My Account and in Membership, make sure your Sports Day Membership is listed as one of your membership options Head to the NOW website or app and start watching Sky Sports You should now be able to watch on any supported device.

Having trouble with a Sports Mobile Membership?

If you've already got a Sports Mobile Membership but you're being prompted to buy one when you try to watch Sky Sports, it might be because you're trying to watch a channel that's not covered by your membership.

With a Mobile Membership, you only get access to 5 Sky Sports channels: Premier League, Action, Mix, Racing and News.

This means that, for example, you won't be able to watch any football matches that are being shown on the Football or Main Event channels – you’ll need a Sports Day or Month Membership for that. Check which matches you can watch with which membership here.



Good to know: Sports Mobile Membership will be closing on 20 October. If you're an existing member, we've sent you an email with details specific to your account, so please check your inbox to find out how you'll be affected.