Pairing your smart remote

The Smart Stick comes with a smart remote.

This type of remote is a bit different from a standard infra-red remote in that it connects over your wireless network. When you first set up your device, a connection is established with your remote – a process calledOpen the battery compartment of your remote control and pop in 2 AAA batteries as shown (they both go the same way up).



Your remote should now pair automatically with your device.

If it doesn't:





Move the remote close to your device to avoid any interference with your Wi-Fi channel

Then hold down the small button below the battery compartment for a few seconds.











You’ll see this screen while your remote pairs:

When the green light in the battery compartment flashes, your remote has connected.

Having trouble pairing your remote?

If your remote won't pair, try changing the batteries.