Using AirPlay with NOW

You can use your iPhone or iPad with the NOW app to cast to Apple TV or an AirPlay 2-compatible smart TV.

You'll need:

An iPhone or iPad running iOS 16 or later

A compatible device to cast to: Apple TV or a smart TV that supports both AirPlay 2 and NOW.

How to stream with AirPlay

Step 1:

Make sure your iPad or iPhone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Apple TV or smart TV.

Step 2:

On your iPad or iPhone, open the NOW app and tap the 'devices' icon at the top right of the screen.

Step 3:

Select AirPlay devices and then choose the device you want to cast to.

Step 4:

Once you're connected, find the show or movie you want to stream and start watching.



To stop casting, tap AirPlay in the NOW app, then tap your iPhone or iPad in the list.

FAQs

What devices can I cast to? You can cast to a smart TV that supports both AirPlay 2 and NOW, or to Apple TV.



See What devices can I use to watch NOW? to check whether you can get NOW on your TV. If you can, check that your TV is also AirPlay 2-compatible.





Can I stream in full HD with AirPlay? You won't be able to enjoy full HD, UHD, surround sound or Dolby Atmos with AirPlay, as these Boost and Ultra Boost benefits aren't available on the mobile device you'd be casting from.





Do I need to be able to stream on 2 devices at once to use AirPlay? No. As you'll only actually be streaming through one device, and just casting to the other, you won't need Boost or Ultra Boost (which let you watch on multiple devices at the same time) to be able to use AirPlay.





Can I use AirPlay to cast a show or movie I've downloaded? No. AirPlay isn't available for downloaded content, but you can stream the show or movie on demand instead.



