Devices that are compatible with Chromecast

To get NOW on Chromecast you’ll need one of these:





iOS smartphone or tablet – Make sure it's running on iOS 16 or higher.

– Make sure it's running on iOS 16 or higher. Android smartphone or tablet – It should be running on 7.0 or higher.





To get ready to cast...

Step 1: Download the NOW app onto your device

Find it in the App Store if you have an iOS device, or pop over to Google Play if you've got an Android device.

Step 2: Choose your NOW Membership (if you haven't already)

Head to NOWTV.com/ie/membership, choose your membership and enter your details to join.

Now you're ready to set up Chromecast

Once your device is ready, follow our step-by-step guide to setting up Chromecast.





Chromecast need-to-knows

You can't use the Google Chrome browser for casting with NOW. Casting isn't available for Sports Mobile Membership.



NOW no longer supports 1st gen Chromecast.

Boost is only available with Chromecast Ultra and 3rd generation, and Ultra Boost is only available with Chromecast Ultra.

See below if you're not sure what generation your Chromecast is: