What is a Monthly Saver or minimum-term plan?

We know our members love our fully flexible, cancel anytime memberships. But if you don’t need that flexibility and would like to pay a lower price in return for signing up for a longer period, then you might be interested in a minimum-term plan (also known as a 6- or 12-Month Saver).





Why choose a minimum-term plan?

A minimum-term plan could be for you if you’re happy to sign up for a minimum term of several months. In return, you’ll enjoy:





A generous discount. By signing up for longer, you can enjoy a significant saving on the regular price.

By signing up for longer, you can enjoy a significant saving on the regular price. A guaranteed monthly price. The membership cost will stay the same throughout your plan, with no mid-term price rises – making it easier to budget.





How do I find out what minimum-term plans are available?

Minimum-term plans aren’t always available, but you can check out our current deals at NOWTV.com/ie.

What does ‘minimum term’ mean?

‘Minimum term’ means that unlike with our usual ‘cancel anytime’ membership where you’re free to cancel from month to month, you’re signing up for a fixed period. Cancellation during this fixed period won't take effect immediately, but will stop your membership from renewing automatically at the end of your minimum term.





What happens at the end of my minimum-term plan?

If you don’t cancel before your minimum term ends, your membership will roll on at the standard price when your minimum term is up. You can check when your plan ends and what you'll pay then in the Membership area of My Account.





How do I cancel my minimum-term plan?

You can cancel your minimum-term plan (Monthly Saver) in the same way you cancel a regular membership. Just head to Membership and select the Cancel option for the membership you don’t want any more.



If you’re in the last month of your minimum term, your membership will end when your plan finishes.



If you cancel before that, your monthly payments will continue until the end of your plan and you’ll still be able to watch until the minimum term is up and your membership ends.

Do I have to pay for the whole period upfront?

No. You’ll still pay monthly, just as with a regular membership.



If I change my mind during my minimum term, how do I cancel?

You can cancel any time during your minimum term, but your cancellation will only take effect when your plan ends. Any remaining payments in your plan will be taken as normal, but your membership won’t roll on after the end of your minimum term.