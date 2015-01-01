Hi,, how can we help today?
What set-top boxes & streaming devices can I use to watch NOW?
You can watch NOW using any of these boxes, sticks and other devices that plug straight into your TV:
Amazon Fire TV
- Fire TV 2nd generation (2015)
- Fire TV 3rd generation (2017)
- Fire TV Stick 2nd generation (2016-2019)
- Fire TV Stick 3rd generation (2020)
- Fire TV Stick 4K
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max (1st & 2nd gen)
- Fire TV Stick Lite & Basic Edition
- Fire TV Cube 2nd generation (2019)
- Fire TV Cube 3rd generation (2022)
- Fire TV Edition Nebula Soundbar (2019 & 2020)
Apple TV
- Apple TV HD (4th gen) Check here if you’re not sure which generation you have.
- Apple TV 4K
- Chromecast Ultra
- Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD)
Keep in mind: For playback in full HD, with 50 fps and surround sound, you’ll need a 3rd generation Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra or Chromecast with Google TV HD. For playback in UHD with Dolby Atmos, you’ll need Chromecast Ultra or Chromecast with Google TV 4K.
Roku
NOW supports all models of Roku boxes and streaming players, except for Roku XS and Roku LT boxes.
Nvidia
- Shield Android TV
- Shield TV
- Shield TV Pro
Set-top boxes
- Vodafone TV box
NOW devices
These devices are still supported, but are no longer available to buy:
- NOW Smart Stick
- Black NOW Box
Help us improve our articles. Was this page useful?