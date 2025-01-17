Start your Sports Membership
You’re in control. Stream with no contract, for just a day, or lock in a lower price for longer.
- Recommended
6-Month Saver Membership
6-month minimum term, then £34.99pm. Cancel anytime effective at the end of the minimum term. Ads included on live sports and channels.Boost or Ultra Boost do not remove ads from live sports and channels. Not available to third party billed customers, e.g. Vodafone, Apple, EE etc. View further terms and conditions here.
- Save when you join for longer
- Watch all 12 live Sky Sports channels
- Stream even more of the action with Sky Sports+
Day Membership
One-off payment. Ads included on live sports and channels.Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours. Boost or Ultra Boost do not remove ads from live sports and channels. View further terms and conditions here.
- Stream the big event live for just a day
- Watch all 12 live Sky Sports channels
- Stream even more of the action with Sky Sports+
Flexible Month Membership
6-month offer, then it's £34.99pm. Cancel anytime. Ads included on live sports and channels.Offer ends 16/04/25 at 08:59. Boost or Ultra Boost do not remove ads from live sports and channels. View further terms and conditions here.
- Join in with no contract
- Watch all 12 live Sky Sports channels
- Stream even more of the action with Sky Sports+
Any questions?
- What is a Sports Membership?
You can experience the greatest moments from the biggest events. Stream the EFL, Premier League, F1, and more live across all 12 Sky Sports channels and Sky Sports+ stream (available on all devices).
A Sports Day Membership gives you instant access for 24 hours, while a Sports Month Membership gives you unlimited access. Whichever membership you choose, you can watch big events across all 12 Sky Sports channels.
- What is Sky Sports+?
Sky Sports+ streams give you access to extra sports events, including additional EFL matches, Tennis matches from the US Open, ATP and WTA Tours, and Men's Betfred Super League matches.
Sky Sports+ streams are available with a Sports Month Membership or a Sports Day Membership.
- What devices can I use to watch NOW?
You can watch NOW on over 60 different devices, including selected smart TVs, smartphones, PC or Mac, plus PS4/PS5™, Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S consoles.
Watch online at NOWTV.com or download the app to watch on your smartphone, smart TV or games console.
See our full list of compatible devices and support your team.
- Is there a free trial?
Free trials aren’t available with a Sports Month Membership, but you can join for a day with a Sports Day Membership (one-off price of £14.99).
- Can I cancel my Sports Membership?
With a Fully Flexible Sports Month Membership, you can cancel at anytime. You’ll still be able to stream until the end of that 30 day viewing period. If you don’t cancel, your Fully Flexible Sports Month Membership renews automatically at the end of the 30 day period at £34.99.
With a 6-Month Saver Sports Membership, cancel anytime is effective at the end of the minimum term. You'll still be able to stream until the end of the 6-month viewing period. If you don't cancel, your membership auto-renews as a Fully Flexible Sports Month Membership at the end of the minimum term period at £34.99.
Your Sports Day Membership last for 24 hours. There’s no need to cancel – your membership will end after 24 hours from when you start streaming.
- Does my Sports Day Membership start right away?
Yes, your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours. It can’t be paused.
- What do I get with NOW Boost and Ultra Boost?
Boost and Ultra Boost are add-ons that enhance your streaming experience, which you can upgrade to when you buy a Sports Month Membership.
With Boost, you can stream in Full HD* (1080p), with Dolby Digital 5.1 audio and on 2 devices at once.
Ultra Boost enhances your experience even further with Dolby Atmos, 4K Ultra HD* and streaming on 3 devices at once. Find out more here.
*Boost and Ultra Boost features available on selected content and devices only. You'll need a minimum internet speed of 12Mpbs to utilise Boost and 30Mpbs for Ultra Boost. See here for more details.
- Can I watch Box Office events with a Sports Membership?
Your Sports Membership doesn’t give you access to Box Office events like boxing and WWE. But you can buy these events separately and watch them with the Sky Sports Box Office app.