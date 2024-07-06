Sky Sports Action

Watch NZL v ENG in the Summer Rugby Internationals. Stream live 6 July.

Frequently asked questions

What is a Sports Membership?

With a Sports Membership, you can experience the greatest moments from the biggest events. Stream live across 12 Sky Sports channels and catch up on demand.

What are Bonus Streams?

Bonus Streams give you access to extra content on selected sports events, including additional EFL matches, F1 Race Control and 105 Tennis tournaments from the US Open, ATP and WTA Tours.
This is only available with a Sports Month Membership, and not a Day Membership. You can find more information on Bonus Streams via the NOW Help Article.

What do I get with Boost?

Full HD at 50 frames per second on all 12 Sky Sports channels.
Surround Sound: Got a surround sound speaker system or soundbar? Feel the crowd roar with Dolby Digital 5.1.
3 devices: Stream on 3 devices at once instead of 1 – on your big screen or mobile device.

Does my Sports Day Membership start right away?

No – it’ll begin whenever you start watching and automatically end 24 hours later. It can’t be paused. Until you start watching, your Sports Day Membership will be available for a year

Can I cancel my Sports Membership?

Cancel your Sports Month Membership at any time. You’ll still be able to stream until the end of that 30 day viewing period. If you don’t cancel, it renews automatically at the end of the 30 day period.

What devices can I watch on?

You can watch NOW on over 60 different devices. Watch online at NOWTV.com or download the app to watch on the go. For a full list of compatible devices and what to do, click here.

