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Pairing your smart remote
The Smart Stick and Smart Box with 4K and Voice Search come with a smart remote.This type of remote is a bit different from a standard infra-red remote in that it connects over your wireless network. When you first set up your device, a connection is established with your remote – a process called pairing.
Open the battery compartment of your remote control and pop in 2 AAA batteries as shown (they both go the same way up).
Your remote should now pair automatically with your device.
If it doesn't:
- Move the remote close to your device to avoid any interference with your Wi-Fi channel
- Then hold down the small button below the battery compartment for a few seconds.
You’ll see this screen while your remote pairs:
When the green light in the battery compartment flashes, your remote has connected.
Having trouble pairing your remote?
If your remote won't pair, try changing the batteries.
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