Purple screen with no picture on NOW Box or Smart Stick

Is your playback window purple with no picture, but you can still hear your programme? Here are a few steps you can take to fix this:





Step 1: Turn off any screensavers

Screensavers can occasionally result in a purple screen, especially if they’re supplied by a third party. If you have one saved on your TV, start by turning it off.



Next, check your NOW device settings and switch off the screensaver option if it’s on.





Step 2: Reconnect your cables

Your TV has in-built High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) – a bit of software that protects you from pirated content. If the NOW Box or Smart Stick isn’t properly connected to your telly’s HDCP, it won’t show a picture – hence the purple screen.



Simply reset the connection by unplugging both your television and NOW device from their wall sockets. Then pull out the HDMI cable (or Smart Stick), and reconnect.

Step 3: Check if the problem’s with your TV or the NOW device

The best way to do this, if you have another TV close by, is by connecting your NOW Box or Smart Stick to it.



If the picture’s showing, the fault is with your other TV’s HDCP software. And if there’s still no picture, your NOW device may be faulty.



Trying the above steps will often get your picture back. If it doesn't, get in touch by live chat.