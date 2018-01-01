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What's the highest streaming quality for my device?
Streaming quality can vary according to your internet connection at a particular time. Take a look at the list below to find out more about your device’s maximum available streaming quality.
You'll need NOW Boost or Ultra Boost to watch in full HD or up to 4K Ultra HD HDR on compatible devices. Find out more about Boost and Ultra Boost
Keep in mind: PCs, Macs and mobile devices (including Amazon Fire and Fire HD tablets) are not supported for Boost and Ultra Boost.
Smart TVs
Amazon Fire TV – JVC 4K (2019), HD/FHD (2020), 2K (2021) & UHD (2021), Technika/Bush 4K (2020)
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
Cello
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
Google TV
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
Hisense TV (2022 or later)
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
Hitachi
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
LG TV
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps (LG Web OS TV only)
- With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD HDR, Dolby Atmos*
Keep in mind: Ultra HD, HDR and Dolby Atmos are only available on selected 4K models from 2018 onwards with webOS 4 and newer.
Panasonic
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
Philips
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
Roku TV
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
Keep in mind: Ultra HD, HDR and Dolby Atmos are only available on Roku TV 4K models.
Samsung TV
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
Keep in mind: Ultra HD, HDR and Dolby Atmos are only available on selected 4K models from 2018 onwards with Tizen 4 and newer.
Sharp TV
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
Sony TV
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD (on-demand content only), HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
Keep in mind: Ultra HD, HDR and Dolby Atmos are only available on selected 2020 and later 4K Bravia models.
TCL
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
Toshiba
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
Set-top boxes and streaming devices
Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd & 3rd Gen)
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
Amazon Fire TV Stick (1st & 2nd Gen, 4K, 4K Max 1st & 2nd Gen, Lite & Basic Edition)
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD (on-demand content only), HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
Apple TV HD (4th Gen), 4K (1st Gen)
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
Apple TV 4K (2nd & 3rd Gen)
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
BT, EE TV & YouView boxes
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
Chromecast (2nd Gen)**
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: N/A
- With Ultra Boost: N/A
Chromecast (3rd Gen)**
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
Chromecast Ultra & Chromecast with Google TV 4K
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
Chromecast with Google TV HD
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
EE TV Box Pro & EE TV Box Mini
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
Nebula Soundbar (2019 & 2020)
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
NOW Box
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: N/A
- With Ultra Boost: N/A
NOW Smart Stick & NOW Smart Box
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
Nvidia Shield TV Pro, Shield Android TV & Shield TV
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
Roku boxes & streaming players (incl. Roku TV 4K, Ultra 4800X, Streambar 9102X, Express 4K 3940X & Streaming Stick 4K 3820X)
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
Roku boxes & streaming players (other models)
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
TalkTalk TV boxes (incl. HD only, Android TV box & 4K box by Netgem TV)
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
Game consoles
PlayStation 4
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
PlayStation 5
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
Xbox One, Xbox One X/S & Xbox Series X/S
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps
- With Ultra Boost: As Boost
PCs, Macs & mobile devices
Amazon Fire & Fire HD tablets
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: N/A
- With Ultra Boost: N/A
Android & iOS smartphones and tablets
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: N/A
- With Ultra Boost: N/A
PC & Mac
- Standard: 720p
- With Boost: N/A
- With Ultra Boost: N/A
*If you've got a soundbar or surround sound system, you'll just need to make sure your device is set up correctly to benefit from Dolby Atmos or 5.1 sound quality. Find out how to adjust your audio settings.
**Not sure what generation Chromecast you've got? See this article.
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