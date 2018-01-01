What's the highest streaming quality for my device?

Streaming quality can vary according to your internet connection at a particular time. Take a look at the list below to find out more about your device’s maximum available streaming quality.



You'll need NOW Boost or Ultra Boost to watch in full HD or up to 4K Ultra HD HDR on compatible devices. Find out more about Boost and Ultra Boost



Keep in mind: PCs, Macs and mobile devices (including Amazon Fire and Fire HD tablets) are not supported for Boost and Ultra Boost.

Smart TVs

Amazon Fire TV – JVC 4K (2019), HD/FHD (2020), 2K (2021) & UHD (2021), Technika/Bush 4K (2020) Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





Cello Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





Google TV Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





Hisense TV (2022 or later) Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





Hitachi Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





LG TV Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps (LG Web OS TV only)

Full HD 1080p and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps (LG Web OS TV only) With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD HDR, Dolby Atmos* Keep in mind: Ultra HD, HDR and Dolby Atmos are only available on selected 4K models from 2018 onwards with webOS 4 and newer.





Panasonic Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





Philips Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





Roku TV Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps Keep in mind: Ultra HD, HDR and Dolby Atmos are only available on Roku TV 4K models.





Samsung TV Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps Keep in mind: Ultra HD, HDR and Dolby Atmos are only available on selected 4K models from 2018 onwards with Tizen 4 and newer.





Sharp TV Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





Sony TV Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD (on-demand content only), HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps Keep in mind: Ultra HD, HDR and Dolby Atmos are only available on selected 2020 and later 4K Bravia models.





TCL Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





Toshiba Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost







Set-top boxes and streaming devices

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd & 3rd Gen) Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps





Amazon Fire TV Stick (1st & 2nd Gen, 4K, 4K Max 1st & 2nd Gen, Lite & Basic Edition) Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD (on-demand content only), HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps





Apple TV HD (4th Gen), 4K (1st Gen) Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





Apple TV 4K (2nd & 3rd Gen) Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps





BT, EE TV & YouView boxes Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





Chromecast (2nd Gen)** Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: N/A

N/A With Ultra Boost: N/A





Chromecast (3rd Gen)** Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





Chromecast Ultra & Chromecast with Google TV 4K Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps





Chromecast with Google TV HD Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





EE TV Box Pro & EE TV Box Mini Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





Nebula Soundbar (2019 & 2020) Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





NOW Box Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: N/A

N/A With Ultra Boost: N/A





NOW Smart Stick & NOW Smart Box Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





Nvidia Shield TV Pro, Shield Android TV & Shield TV Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





Roku boxes & streaming players (incl. Roku TV 4K, Ultra 4800X, Streambar 9102X, Express 4K 3940X & Streaming Stick 4K 3820X) Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps





Roku boxes & streaming players (other models) Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





TalkTalk TV boxes (incl. HD only, Android TV box & 4K box by Netgem TV) Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost







Game consoles

PlayStation 4 Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost





PlayStation 5 Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: Up to 4K Ultra HD HDR, Dolby Atmos* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps





Xbox One, Xbox One X/S & Xbox Series X/S Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps

Full HD 1080p, Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound* and all Sky Sports channels stream at 50fps With Ultra Boost: As Boost







PCs, Macs & mobile devices

Amazon Fire & Fire HD tablets Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: N/A

N/A With Ultra Boost: N/A





Android & iOS smartphones and tablets Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: N/A

N/A With Ultra Boost: N/A





PC & Mac Standard: 720p

720p With Boost: N/A

N/A With Ultra Boost: N/A





*If you've got a soundbar or surround sound system, you'll just need to make sure your device is set up correctly to benefit from Dolby Atmos or 5.1 sound quality. Find out how to adjust your audio settings.



**Not sure what generation Chromecast you've got? See this article.