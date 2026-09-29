What payment methods can I use?

For TV Membership, we accept payments via:

Mastercard

Visa

American Express (Amex)

PayPal





Some members may be required to input additional security information through Mastercard SecureCode (3D Secure), Verified by Visa or Amex SafeKey.

Are you a NOW Broadband customer?

You can only use Mastercard or Visa for your NOW Broadband Membership payments.





Keep in mind: If you pay for your TV Membership with Amex and you add NOW Broadband Membership, you’ll be asked to choose a separate payment method for your broadband membership.

Paying for your membership through EE TV, BT TV or Amazon?

Check your EE TV account to see what payment methods you can use to pay your bill.





Check your BT TV account to see what payment methods you can use to pay your bill.





If you're paying for your membership through Amazon, you can manage your membership, including your payment method, in the Membership & Subscriptions area of your Amazon account.

FAQs

Why can't I pay with my prepaid credit card? Unfortunately there are some Visa and Mastercard prepaid cards we don't accept at the moment.

If you can't save the details for your prepaid card, please try using a different payment card instead.

Last updated by a NOW content editor on 29/09/2026