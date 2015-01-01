All about NOW

What set-top boxes & streaming devices can I use to watch NOW?

You can watch NOW using any of these boxes, sticks and other devices that plug straight into your TV:

Amazon Fire TV

Fire TV 2nd generation (2015)

Fire TV 3rd generation (2017)

Fire TV Stick 2nd generation (2016-2019)

Fire TV Stick 3rd generation (2020)

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (1st & 2nd gen)

Fire TV Stick Lite & Basic Edition

Fire TV Cube 2nd generation (2019)

Fire TV Cube 3rd generation (2022)

Fire TV Edition Nebula Soundbar (2019 & 2020)









Apple TV

Apple TV HD (4th gen) Check here if you’re not sure which generation you have .

. Apple TV 4K





Chromecast Ultra

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

Keep in mind: For playback in full HD, with 50 fps and surround sound, you’ll need a 3rd generation Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra or Chromecast with Google TV HD. For playback in UHD with Dolby Atmos, you’ll need Chromecast Ultra or Chromecast with Google TV 4K.

Roku

All models of Roku boxes and streaming players, except for the Roku streaming stick 3500X and Roku box models 2700X, 2710X and 2720X.



Nvidia

Shield Android TV

Shield TV

Shield TV Pro





Set-top boxes

EE TV box

BT box

TalkTalk TV box

YouView box





NOW devices

These devices are still supported, but are no longer available to buy:





NOW Smart Stick

NOW Smart Box with 4K and Voice Search

Black NOW Box