I've cancelled my NOW Membership but I'm still being charged

There are 2 main reasons why you might still be seeing a charge for NOW on your bank statement after you’ve cancelled your membership:

You have more than one account. The charge is coming from a different NOW account registered with your details.

The charge is coming from a different NOW account registered with your details. You're on a minimum-term plan. If you cancel before the end of your minimum term, your cancellation will only take effect when your plan ends. So your monthly payments will continue until your minimum term ends.

If you have more than one account and you want to find out if you're eligible for a refund, see our Request a refund article.

Why do I have multiple accounts? Common reasons include: You created an additional account to take advantage of an offer.

A member of your household has used the same payment card to create a separate account.

You forgot you already had a NOW account and created an additional one via a third party

You didn’t realise that you can have more than one type of membership on a single account, and set up separate accounts for movies, entertainment or sports

You created an additional account when you purchased a NOW Box or Smart Stick.

How do I check whether I have any other accounts?

Just enter your name and the payment details you think you signed up with in our Account Finder, and we'll check for any matching accounts.





Go to Account Finder

Found more than one account?

The next step is to sign in and check what type of membership you've got on each account.

Head to My Account and then Membership to see your membership details and payment history

and then to see your membership details and payment history If you've got duplicate memberships on different accounts, you can cancel any that you no longer wish to use in Membership . (It's not possible to merge multiple accounts into one.)

I still can’t find the account I’m being charged for

Get in touch by live chat, and we'll investigate it for you.