Change or update my personal details

You can update most of your information in the Settings section of My Account.

How to update your details

Just head to the Settings section of My Account if you want to update your email address or mobile number, or change your password.





Go to Settings



Can I change my name? If your name has changed, get in touch by live chat and we'll update it for you. Can I change my email if I can't access my old email address? If you no longer have access to the email address registered on your NOW account, you won't be able to update it. Get in touch by live chat and we can update it for you. How do I change my address, or my payment details? You can update your payment details (including your billing address) at any time by heading to Membership. Signed up to NOW via one of our partners? Any changes to your personal information will need to go through them as they hold your account details.



Contact our partners