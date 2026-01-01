Change your Payment PIN

A Payment PIN helps you control who can make purchases using the payment method saved on your account.

Your Payment PIN settings can only be controlled by you, so our advisors won't be able to reset them for you. You'll need to do this yourself by signing in to the Settings area of My Account.

How do I change my Payment PIN?

Your Payment PIN is automatically turned off when you sign up.

Sign in to My Account and then select Manage account and Settings to see the settings for your Payment PIN. From here you can:

Set up a new Payment PIN if you've forgotten yours . See I've forgotten my Payment PIN

See Turn your Payment PIN on or off. You’ll be asked for your Payment PIN first if you want to turn it off.

You’ll be asked for your Payment PIN first if you want to turn it off. Change your Payment PIN. You’ll be asked for your current Payment PIN first if you want to change it. To do this:

Step 1:

In the Payment PIN settings section, select Change Payment PIN.

Step 2:

Enter your current PIN, then enter your new Payment PIN, confirm it, and then select Submit.