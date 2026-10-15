How do I use My Account?

Managing your membership, devices and lots more is simple in our My Account section, whether you're on your computer or your smartphone. And there are FAQs to give you guidance when and where you need it.



Just select My Account at the top of your screen, sign in with your email address and password if you haven't already and select Manage account to see an overview of your membership and payment details.

What can I do in My Account?

The Membership area of My Account is where you can manage your membership. Here you can add (or cancel) a membership, upgrade to Boost or Ultra Boost, apply a voucher and update your payment details.



Some of the other useful things you can do in My Account include:





Last updated by a NOW content editor on 15/10/2026