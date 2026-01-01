Introductory offers for new members

Thinking about joining NOW? Good call. You’re about to start enjoying epic entertainment – with no hassles.



We often have offers available to members joining NOW for the first time. Find out more about our sign-up offers below.

Free trial

Our free trial lets you try out Boost or Ultra Boost for absolutely nothing.



Not all shows and channels are available in full HD or 4K UHD, and not all devices support higher-quality streaming���– so a free trial is a great way of checking whether Boost or Ultra Boost are for you.



Keep in mind: You'll only be eligible for a free trial if you haven't tried Boost or Ultra Boost before. Free trial isn’t available if you only have Sports Day Membership.

How it works

When you head to NOWTV.com/ie/membership and select a membership, you might see the option to add a Boost or Ultra Boost trial alongside it – or you can add one later in the Membership area of My Account.





After your free trial ends, you'll pay €5 a month for Boost or €8 for Ultra Boost – or cancel anytime. So your first monthly payment will be taken 7 days from when you start your trial.





Keep in mind: If you start a Boost or Ultra Boost free trial at the same time as you buy a membership, you'll have different payment dates. Your first monthly membership payment will be taken straight away, but your first Boost/Ultra Boost payment won't be taken until your free trial ends (usually 7 days later).

Minimum-term plans

We sometimes offer minimum-term plans, which are ideal for members who are happy to sign up for several months in return for a discounted monthly price.



Unlike with our usual no-contract membership where you’re free to cancel from month to month, with a minimum-term offer, you’re signing up for a fixed period. If you cancel during your minimum term, your cancellation won’t take effect until your plan ends.



At the end of your minimum term, your membership will roll on at the regular monthly price.

Pay upfront and save

If you're joining with a Cinema or Entertainment Membership (or both) from NOWTV.com/ie, you can sometimes save money by paying for multiple months in one go. The more months you pay for, the bigger your discount.



You need to pay for the entire period when you sign up, and you can’t get a refund after you’ve paid. Offer prices are subject to change.

Other introductory offers

From time to time you might see other introductory offers. Your offer starts when you create your NOW account, enter your voucher code and apply it.

When you’ll be charged

This depends on the type of offer you’ve taken up and the T&Cs that apply. For offers with:





A monthly charge – we'll take your first payment when you sign up. Your next payment will be taken 30 days afterwards, and monthly after that.

– we'll take your first payment when you sign up. Your next payment will be taken 30 days afterwards, and monthly after that. No charge – with a free offer, your first payment is taken when the offer ends. For the end date, check the offer T&Cs.

– with a free offer, your first payment is taken when the offer ends. For the end date, check the offer T&Cs. An upfront charge – you pay for the offer when you sign up. When the offer period ends, your membership will then roll on at the regular monthly price, unless you cancel.

– you pay for the offer when you sign up. When the offer period ends, your membership will then roll on at the regular monthly price, unless you cancel. A minimum term – we'll take your first payment when you sign up. Your next payment will be taken 30 days afterwards, and monthly after that. When your minimum term ends, your membership will roll on at the regular monthly price, unless you cancel.

For free trials, we'll take your first payment at the end of your trial period (usually 7 days), and monthly after that.

Your offer details

To check the details of your offer, simply sign in to NOW and go to My Account.

Already a NOW Member?

Many of our offers are open to existing members, too. To check to see whether there are any current offers for you, sign in to My Account and head to your My offers page.



To make sure you don't miss out, it's a good idea to check you're signed up to our email list. If you're not sure, just head to My Account and Data & Communications, where you can select your communication preferences.