Let us know an account holder has died

We know bereavement is an incredibly difficult thing to go through, so we’ll do our best to make things a little bit easier.



Here's what it might be helpful to know before you contact us to permanently close an account.

Getting in touch to permanently close an account

The simplest way to cancel an account is to get in touch with one of our agents by live chat. Use the option at the bottom of this page to get in touch by live chat (select Your NOW Membership, then Cancel my membership).



So that we can find the right account, it would be helpful if you could have as many of these details as possible to hand when you contact us (but don't worry if you don't have all of them):





Name and email address registered on the account

Postal address

The last 4 digits of the card used for payments.

We'll then close the account with immediate effect so that no further charges are incurred. Unfortunately, it's not possible to transfer an account to another name.