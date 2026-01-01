How to make a data rights request with NOW

Below, we explain how you can make a request to access (‘Right of access’), delete (‘Right to erasure’) or transfer (‘Right to portability’) the data NOW holds for you.



Help tip: To make any of these requests, you’ll need to provide your name and the email address you used to sign up to NOW. Not sure what email address you signed up with? Try our Account finder.

Right to erasure Step 1: If you’d like us to delete your data, you’ll first need to cancel your membership. Sign in to My Account and select the Cancel option next to any active memberships, then follow the steps to the end. You'll need to wait until your membership has ended (that is, the date your next payment would've been due) before you can proceed with your request. Step 2: Once your membership has ended, complete the request form selecting Delete my data Step 3: We’ll send a verification email to the email address you’ve provided, with a link that’s only valid for 48 hours. The erasure process will not begin until you've completed the verification step. Once you’ve done so, you’ll get a message confirming that we'll respond within the required 30 days. If you have credit remaining on your account, we’ll refund this before we start the erasure process. We may need to contact you if we don't have up-to-date payment information, which could delay your erasure request. If you know you’re due a refund, you can help speed things along by updating your payment details. If you have any ongoing open complaints, please note that these will be closed as part of the deletion process. Step 4: We’ll send you a notification confirming that your deletion has taken place.

Right of access Step 1: Complete the request form selecting Access my data. Step 2: We’ll send a verification email to the email address you’ve provided, with a link that’s only valid for 48 hours. The access process will not begin until you've completed the verification step. Once you’ve done so, you’ll get a message confirming that we'll respond within the required 30 days. Step 3: Once we’ve pulled together all your information, we’ll email you a link allowing you to access it.

Right to portability Step 1: Complete the request form selecting Transfer my data. Step 2: We’ll send a verification email to the email address you’ve provided, with a link that’s only valid for 48 hours. The portability process will not begin until you've completed the verification step. Once you’ve done so, you’ll get a message confirming that we'll respond within the required 30 days. Step 3: Once we’ve pulled together all your information, we’ll email you a link allowing you to access it.

To find out more about your data rights, see our Privacy policy.

If you need help with your request or if you have a data query that’s not covered here, please get in touch.

HBO Max data requests

At NOW, we're only responsible for data we hold ourselves. If you're a NOW Entertainment & HBO Max Member, your data will also be held separately by Warner Bros. Discovery, so you'll need to contact them for any data rights requests. To find out how, please refer to the HBO Max Privacy Policy.