Why wasn't my payment authorised?

You might see the error message 'Payment not authorised' when you enter your payment details to join NOW.



This could be for one of the following reasons:

You don’t have enough money in your account

When you register your payment details with NOW, we request a temporary payment of up to €1 to check that your details are valid. Don't worry, this is returned to your account straight away.



If you don't have the amount requested available in your account, your payment won't be authorised. To sign up you'll need to add more money to your account, or try again using different payment details.



Signing up via PayPal? You'll need to have at least €1 available in your bank account to join NOW.





You gave us the wrong address

The billing address you enter has to match the address to which your payment method is registered. If it’s different, your payment will not be authorised.



Please make sure that you’ve entered the correct address and try again.



You entered the wrong security code

Check that you’ve entered the correct security code.



For Visa or Mastercard, your security code is the last 3 digits on the back of your card.





Your card has expired

Check whether the expiry date on your card has passed. If so, you’ll need to try again with a new card.

Payment failed when a subscription auto-renews?

Payments can fail for a variety of reasons. If you're an existing member and your monthly payment hasn't gone through, we'll send you an email to let you know. Head to My Account to check your payment details are correct and update them if necessary.





Checked all of the above?

If your payment details are correct and your account has sufficient funds but the payment still won't go through, get in touch by live chat.