Watching NOW on Amazon devices

Got an Amazon Fire TV device or an Amazon Fire or Fire HD tablet? You're all set to download the NOW app and start streaming brilliant entertainment, movies and sports. Find out how to start watching...

Already have a NOW account?

Just download the NOW app on your Amazon device, open the app and select the Sign in option.



If you have a mobile handy, scan the QR code to go to the website. Otherwise, type the URL displayed on your screen into a web browser and enter the code shown on your TV.



Then just enter your existing account details. (There's also an onscreen keyboard option if you prefer to use this to enter your login details instead of going to the website.)

New to NOW?

Join in through the app in a few simple steps, and you'll pay for your membership via your Amazon account.



Good to know: You'll need to have 1-Click enabled on your Amazon account to be able to subscribe via Amazon.

Step 1:

Download the NOW app on your Amazon device, open the app and select Join in.

Step 2:

If you have a mobile handy, scan the QR code. Otherwise, type the URL displayed on your screen into a web browser, and enter the code shown on your TV.

Step 3:

Enter your details to sign up.

Step 4:

Now you're ready to add your membership. (Want to add more than one membership? You'll need to pick one to start with, then go back and add another.)

And that's it. You're ready to start streaming!





Keep in mind: Because Sports Day and Sports Day Extra Memberships aren't subscriptions that renew each month, you won't see them in the Memberships & Subscriptions section of your Amazon account. Head to Your Orders and you should find them listed there.

Watching with Boost or Ultra Boost on Amazon devices

To see which Boost and Ultra Boost features are supported for your Amazon device, refer to the Set-top boxes and streaming devices section in What are Boost and Ultra Boost?





Keep in mind: HD/UHD and surround sound aren't available on Amazon Fire and Fire HD Tablets.

FAQs

What Amazon devices can I watch on? You'll find all the Amazon devices that support NOW listed in this article: What devices can I use to watch NOW?





Do I have to pay for my membership through Amazon to watch on my Amazon device? No – you can pay for your membership through Amazon or via your NOW account. (You'll only be able to pay through Amazon if you have an Amazon 1-Click payment method. If you don't, join in via the NOW website and then follow the 'Already got a NOW account?' steps above.)



You can have a mixture of Amazon-billed and NOW-billed memberships on the same account.



If I join NOW via Amazon, will I only be able to watch on Amazon devices? No. You're free to enjoy your NOW Membership on all of our supported devices.



How do I manage my NOW Membership? If you're paying for your NOW Membership via Amazon, head to the Memberships & Subscriptions section of your Amazon account to view, cancel or restart your membership. You can also update your payment method in the Your payments section.



If you pay for your membership directly with NOW, head to the Membership area of My Account to view, cancel or restart your membership.



Not sure who you're paying? Check your membership details in Membership, where it'll show if anything is billed by Amazon.



Who should I contact if I need help? If you need help with a streaming issue or a problem with the NOW app, contact us by live chat. You should also choose this option if you have an account or payment query and you're billed by NOW.



If you have an account query and you're billed by Amazon, sign in to your Amazon account to find help and contact information.



What happens to my NOW Membership if I close my Amazon account? If you close your Amazon account, any NOW Membership you're paying for via Amazon will automatically be cancelled.



Can I apply a NOW voucher? Sorry – you won't be able to use a voucher if you pay for your NOW Membership through Amazon.



If you pay for your membership directly with NOW, head to the Membership area of My Account to apply your voucher.



If you've got a mixture of Amazon-billed and NOW-billed memberships on your account, you'll only be able to apply a voucher to memberships billed by NOW.



If I no longer have any Amazon devices, what happens to my NOW Membership? A NOW Membership that you're paying for via Amazon will continue unless you cancel it in the Memberships & Subscriptions section of your Amazon account – regardless of what devices you have. You can continue to enjoy your membership on any other supported devices.



Why didn't I get a receipt from NOW when I added a membership? If you added your NOW Membership via your Amazon Fire TV device, you've bought it from Amazon so you'll get a purchase confirmation from them rather than from NOW.



