Watching NOW on Apple TV

Got Apple TV HD (gen 4) or 4K? You're all set to download the NOW app and start streaming brilliant entertainment, movies and sports. Find out how to start watching...

Already have a NOW account?

Just download the NOW app on your Apple TV HD (gen 4) or 4K and sign in with your existing account details.

New to NOW?

Head to NOWTV.com/ie/membership to choose a membership and create an account, then come back and sign in to the app with your new account details.





Are Boost and Ultra Boost available on Apple TV devices?





This varies depending on the device. To see which Boost and Ultra Boost features are supported for your Apple TV device, refer to the Set-top boxes and streaming devices section in What are Boost and Ultra Boost?





FAQs

How do I know what generation Apple TV I've got? If you're not sure, you can check on the Apple website.





I'm having trouble connecting my Apple TV to the internet If you’re seeing a message saying your Apple TV isn’t connected to the internet, here are a few steps you can take.



1. Check your network settings To do this, go to: Settings > General > Network Select Test Network to check if there are any issues with your internet speed. You can also refresh your connection by disconnecting and reconnecting to it.



2. See if the problem is with your Wi-Fi or Apple TV Connect another device to your Wi-Fi, to check if it’s weak or faulty. Another test you could try is using a wired (Ethernet) cable to connect your Apple TV to the network.



3. If your Wi-Fi isn’t faulty, get help from Apple TV support Follow the steps shown in the handy Apple TV network and connections troubleshooting guide.





Last updated by a NOW content editor on 13/10/2026