Watching Sky Sports Box Office events on NOW

Watch the biggest boxing fights live through your NOW Smart Stick or NOW Box with the Sky Sports Box Office app.

Don't have a NOW device? Watch through your PC, Mac, smartphone or tablet instead.

Good to know: You don't need a NOW Sports Membership – Box Office events aren't included with a NOW Sports or Sports Extra Membership, and need to be bought separately.

How do I watch on my NOW Smart Stick or Box?

To watch Sky Sports Box Office events on your TV you just need to order online at sports.skyboxoffice.com/events and then download the Sky Sports Box Office app on your NOW device.

Don’t have a NOW Smart Stick or Box?

You can still order the event and watch on your PC, Mac, smartphone or tablet.

Check the FAQs below to see which devices you can watch on and how to stream the fight.

Having trouble ordering or watching?

For any problems ordering the event, send Sky Sports Box Office a message via their website.

Having trouble during the event, and need help fast? Head to the Sky Sports Box Office site and select Chat with an expert.

FAQs

How do I order an event? Step 1: Go to sports.skyboxoffice.com/events and select the event you want to order. Step 2: Select Buy now. If you don't have a Sky Sports Box Office account already, select Sign up to enter your details and create one. Already got an account? Enter your email address and password and select Sign in. Step 3: Select Pay now. You'll receive a confirmation email with instructions for watching your event online. To watch on your TV, you'll need to download the Sky Sports Box Office app on your NOW Smart Stick or Box. See below for details on how to do this.

How do I get the Sky Sports Box Office app on my NOW Smart Stick or Box? The Sky Sports Box Office app isn’t installed automatically on your NOW Smart Stick or Box – you’ll need to download it once you’ve ordered the event. To download the Sky Sports Box Office app, from your home screen: Step 1: Scroll to App store and select OK on your NOW remote. Step 2: Find Sky Sports Box Office in the list of available apps. Step 3: Select Add app. Once the app's downloaded, you can find it by selecting My apps on your home screen. Step 4: Log in to the app with your email address and the password you created when you ordered the event.

When can I order Box Office events? Check sports.skyboxoffice.com/events to find out which events are coming up, and when you can order them.



You can usually order up to 2 weeks before the event takes place.

I don't have a NOW Smart Stick or Box. How do I watch on other devices? Don't have a NOW device? No problem – you can still watch events on your PC, Mac, smartphone or tablet. Just order using the link above, and follow the instructions in the confirmation email to watch the event. Before you order, check below to see if Sky Sports Box Office events are available on your device, and how to watch. Device Can I watch Box Office events? NOW Smart Stick

NOW Box (black)

iPhone/iPad (iOS 9.1 or later)

Android smartphone/tablet (version 6.0 (Marshmallow) or later) Yes – Order and download the Sky Sports Box Office app to watch. PC

Mac Yes - watch online at www.skysports.com/boxofficelive Smart TVs (including LG, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic)

Games consoles (including PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Apple TV No – Box Office events not available.

Can I watch Box Office events on my Sky Box? If you book the event from sports.skyboxoffice.com/events, you can only watch online or through your NOW Smart Stick or Box. To watch through your Sky Box or any other cable provider, you’ll need to book the event from my.sky.com/orderboxoffice.

What should I do if there's a problem? Having trouble ordering, or getting a poor quality picture when watching your event? Just get in touch via the Sky Sports Box Office website if you’ve got any questions before the event. Having trouble during the event, and need help fast? Head to the Sky Sports Box Office site and select Chat with an expert.

Last updated by a NOW content editor on 13/10/2026