All about your NOW Smart Stick

The NOW Smart Stick With HD & Voice Search is a handy, portable device that plugs straight into the HDMI port of your TV, and lets you stream NOW on your big screen.



With a NOW Smart Stick you can:





Watch NOW on your big screen, and use voice search to find movies, show, actors, directors and more

Access loads of extra apps like Disney+ and YouTube

Connect to hotel Wi-Fi to watch your favourite TV on your travels

See what's on now and next on all the live TV channels at the touch of a button.

FAQs

What else do I need to use the NOW Smart Stick? To use your Smart Stick, you’ll need:



A TV with an HDMI port (it doesn’t need to be a smart TV)

A Wi-Fi connection

A NOW account

NOW remote (supplied with your Smart Stick)

Power cable and adaptor (supplied with your Smart Stick).





What apps can I get on the NOW Smart Stick? Your Smart Stick comes with a bunch of apps already pre-installed, with loads more you can download in seconds.



See what apps are available on the Smart Stick





How does hotel connect work? Hotel connect lets you set up your Smart Stick in locations where you need to sign in to the Wi-Fi network through a web browser, like a hotel room or student halls.

You can use hotel connect throughout the Republic of Ireland, and when you're visiting other EU countries too.

More info: Can I use my Smart Stick in my hotel or student accommodation?





Do I need a TV aerial to use the NOW Smart Stick? You don't need an aerial to access your NOW Membership or any of the apps on the NOW Smart Stick.





Do I need a NOW account? Yes, you’ll need a NOW account to set up your Smart Stick.



Ready to join NOW and set up your account? simply choose your membership to get started.





Can I pause or rewind the live TV channels on my NOW Smart Stick? Yes, you can pause and rewind the live sports channels and Sky Sports+ streams for up to 2 hours on your NOW Smart Stick. You can also pause and rewind live entertainment and cinema channels for up to 30 minutes.





Can I use more than one NOW Smart Stick with my account? Yes – you can use as many as you like. Just remember that you can only watch NOW on 1 device at a time (or up to 3 devices if you have Boost or Ultra Boost).

More info: Managing my devices





Can I keep my Smart Stick if I cancel my membership? Yes, you can still keep your Smart Stick if you cancel your membership. However, you won't be able to watch any movies, TV shows or live sport with the NOW app.



More info: Do I need an active membership to use my NOW Box or Smart Stick?





Can I store files on my NOW Smart Stick? No, the NOW Smart Stick can only be used for the NOW app and other apps available in the App Store.



