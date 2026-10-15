About VAT and VAT invoices

VAT invoices are needed by VAT registered businesses and self-employed people to claim back the VAT on purchases they’ve made on behalf of their business.



As NOW is designed purely for home personal use, our members can’t claim back VAT on payments.





Do Channel Islands residents pay VAT?

Residents of the Channel Islands pay the same rates for NOW as UK residents. The price includes any applicable VAT/GST.

Paying for your NOW Membership through EE TV or BT TV? To get a VAT invoice: BT TV customers: contact BT TV

EE TV customers: contact EE TV .

Last updated by a NOW content editor on 15/10/2026