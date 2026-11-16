Change your sports membership

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If you're billed directly by NOW, you can change or cancel your sports membership in My Account. When a change takes effect depends on the sport memberships you’re switching between and whether your membership is flexible or a Monthly Saver.

Good to know: If you're billed through Apple or Amazon, head to your Amazon or Apple account to change or cancel your membership.

If I switch my sports membership, will the change be effective immediately?

That depends on which memberships you're switching between, and whether your current membership is flexible (cancel anytime) or a Monthly Saver with a minimum term. Check the options below to find out what happens when upgrading or switching sports memberships.

Upgrading from Football or Multi-Sport to All Sky Sports Upgrading from Football or Multi-Sport to All Sky Sports Switching from: To: What happens? Flexible (cancel anytime) Flexible (cancel anytime) OR Monthly Saver (minimum term) Upgrade is immediate. Monthly Saver (minimum term) Flexible (cancel anytime) OR Monthly Saver (minimum term) Upgrade is immediate. Your upgrade will be effective immediately, and you'll be refunded for any time you haven't used that month on your current membership. This will be applied as a discount against your first month's payment for All Sky Sports Membership. Learn more about upgrades and refunds Once you've upgraded, you should be able to access all the Sky Sports channels straight away, but if you can't, try signing out of the NOW app and signing back in again to trigger your account to update.

Switching from All Sky Sports to Football or Multi-Sport Good to know: Existing All Sky Sports Members will be able to switch to Football or Multi-Sport from 20 October.



Switching from All Sky Sports to Football or Multi-Sport Switching from: To: What happens? Flexible (cancel anytime) Flexible (cancel anytime) OR Monthly Saver (minimum term) Change takes effect from your next billing date. Monthly Saver (minimum term) Flexible (cancel anytime) OR Monthly Saver (minimum term) Change will take effect at the end of your minimum term.

Switching between Football and Multi-Sport If you’re billed directly by NOW, it's possible to have Football and Multi-Sport Memberships at the same time. But if you want to swap from one to the other, remember to cancel your current membership before adding the other.

Last updated by a NOW content editor on 16/11/2026.