Error code/ message What this means How can I fix it?

Viewing Stopped. Something's gone wrong. If the problem persists, contact Online Support team. PLAYBACK_CODEC_DECODING_ERROR This is a codec error that some users experience on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T devices. You'll need to deactivate the Vibrant Colour feature. In your device settings, select Display and then Vibrant Colour Display and set this to Off.

Restart the NOW app and you should be able to play out.

You need to log in with the correct username (email address) and password. Your email address or password is incorrect. You need to log in with the correct email address and password. Passwords are case sensitive. Find out what to do if you've forgotten your login details.

You've reached the maximum number of simultaneous streams on your account. To watch on this device, please stop watching on one of your other devices. You can only watch on 1 device at a time (unless you've got Boost or Ultra Boost), and you're trying to watch on 2 or more. Stop watching on the 1st device, wait 10 minutes and you should then be able to watch on your other device.

Sorry. This version of the NOW application is no longer supported. Please visit the Play Store to update to the latest version. We've issued a forced update of the app to ensure it's working correctly. Go to the Google Play Store and update your app.

Sorry, this device has been modified. NOW is not supported on this device. Please remove the modifications or continue on another device. You're trying to use the NOW app on a rooted device. The app is not supported to run on these devices. Use NOW on an unrooted device, or reverse your modifications so the device is no longer rooted.

Membership required. You need a Sports Membership to watch the latest and biggest sports on NOW. You’re trying to watch a sports channel, but you don’t have a Sports Membership. You need to add a Sports Membership. Get one at NOWTV.com/ie or in My Account if you're an existing member.

Membership required. You need a Cinema Membership to watch the latest and biggest movies on NOW. You’re trying to watch a movie but you don’t have a valid Cinema Membership. You need an active Cinema Membership. Get one at NOWTV.com/ie or in My Account if you're an existing member.

Membership required. You need an Entertainment Membership to watch the latest and biggest entertainment on NOW. You're trying to watch entertainment but you don't have a valid Entertainment Membership. You need an active Entertainment Membership. Get one at NOWTV.com/ie or in My Account if you're an existing member.

Please ensure your device is set to the current date or time. The time and date need to be set correctly on your device. Go to Settings on your device and change to the correct date and time.

You've been signed out. Please sign in again. You have been signed out of the app. Sign back in to the app.

Something's not right. Give it a moment, or check nowtv.com/status for updates (Error code 0 or 1 or 4 or 9 or 100). There's a problem loading the app. Download the latest version of the app.

If you have the latest version then sign out, quit the app and sign back in.

If the problem persists, get in touch by live chat.

Something's not right. Give it a moment, or check nowtv.com/status for updates (Error code 6 or 27). There's a problem with your security details. Download the latest version of the app.

If you have the latest version then sign out, quit the app and sign back in.

If the problem persists, get in touch by live chat.

Something's not right. Give it a moment, or check nowtv.com/status for updates (Error code 10). There could be a variety of reasons for this error. Get in touch by live chat.

Unable to connect to stream – please try again. (Error: 17A). You may be experiencing poor connectivity to your network at the current time. Check your internet speed, and make sure you're not downloading/uploading or online gaming at the same time.

If so, stop and try again.

We have detected an issue with your account. Contact Customer Services to resolve. We've had to restrict access to NOW from this account. Get in touch by live chat.

This programme is unavailable in your territory. The show or movie you're trying to watch isn't available from the country you're currently in. Please make sure you're using the app in the country where you signed up to NOW.

NOW is only available in the UK or ROI, unfortunately we cannot confirm that you are within these territories at the moment. Please try again later. You can't watch NOW via a VPN. Exit your VPN and try watching again.

Something's not right. Give it a moment, or check nowtv.com/status for updates (Error code 15 or 16). This means that your Android device has been suspended for a period of time. Try on another device. If you don't have another, get in touch by live chat.

Something's not right. Give it a moment, or check nowtv.com/status for updates (Error code 18 or 21 or 22). This is due to the NOW app not connecting to the show or movie you’re trying to play. This may be due to the show or movie you’re trying to watch. Try watching something else. If the problem persists, get in touch by live chat.

Something's not right. Give it a moment, or check nowtv.com/status for updates (Error code 23). The show or movie you're trying to watch isn't available due to a rights issue. Try watching something else. If the problem persists, get in touch by live chat.

Something's not right. Give it a moment, or check nowtv.com/status for updates (Error code 24). You don't have the necessary membership to watch this show or movie. For example, you have an expired Cinema Membership or your Sports Day Membership has ended. You need an active membership to watch NOW. Please go to My Account

to renew your membership.

Something's not right. Give it a moment, or check nowtv.com/status for updates (Error code 25). This is due to an internal player error. Download the latest version of the app.

If you have the latest version then sign out, quit the app and sign back in.

Account Details Incomplete. You can resolve this by signing in to your account on www.nowtv.com/ie and accepting the T&Cs. You haven't accepted the NOW terms and conditions.



You might also see a message like this if you're trying to use the UK version of the NOW app with a Republic of Ireland account. You'll need to finish setting up your account, ensuring you accept the NOW terms and conditions.



If you're using the UK app, change your Google Play Store location to Ireland, download the correct NOW app and try again.

Something's not right. Give it a moment, or check nowtv.com/status for updates (Error code 28). There's a problem loading the app. If you’re getting this error, get in touch by live chat.

Something's not right. Give it a moment, or check nowtv.com/status for updates (Error code 101). This is due to server issues. If you have the latest version of the app then sign out, quit the app and sign back in.

We may be updating the service. Get in touch by live chat to find out.

If not, turn off any Firewall blockers. Make sure your account is fully set up and working on a PC or Mac.

You've been signed out. Please sign in again. There's a problem with your security details. Download the latest version of the app.

If you have the latest version then sign out, quit the app and sign back in.

Something's not right. Give it a moment, or check nowtv.com/status for updates (Error code 201). This is due to an internal player error. Download the latest version of the app.

If you have the latest version then sign out, quit the app and sign back in.

An active internet connection is required to watch NOW. You're not connected to the internet. Connect your device to the internet.

Sorry we don't support HDMI streaming to your TV from mobile devices but don't worry there are loads of ways to get NOW on your big screen. HDMI streaming is not supported. You'll need to use the app on a supported device.

Sorry, we couldn't connect you to NOW. Please make sure you are online and try again. You're not connected to the internet. Connect your device to the internet.