Support for Vodafone customers

Got a Vodafone TV bundle with NOW Membership included? Good call – you're ready to start enjoying brilliant entertainment with one simple monthly bill.



Once you've selected the Vodafone bundle you'd like (Entertainment or Sports) and signed up, here's how to get started:





Step 1:

Go to the Apps menu of your Vodafone TV box, open My TV Zone and select the NOW Membership sign-up.





Step 2:

Scan the QR code or enter your phone number to receive a link to the NOW welcome page where you can create an account. Already a NOW Member? Sign in so that your account can be linked with your new membership.





Step 3:

When you're done, head back to the Apps section of your Vodafone TV box, open the NOW app and enter your NOW login details.





Step 4:

To add further NOW Memberships on top of your bundle, simply select them in My TV Zone and they'll be added to your Vodafone bill.



Good to know: You'll only be able to add monthly memberships via My TV Zone. Sports and Sports Extra Day Memberships aren't available.



Once you've activated your membership, you can start streaming straight away.





FAQs

How do I cancel my NOW Membership? That depends on whether the membership's part of your Vodafone TV bundle or whether it's a standalone membership you've added on top. To cancel a NOW Membership that's part of your bundle, you'll need to contact Vodafone and give 30 days' notice. Just call 1907 from your Vodafone mobile to get in touch, and your membership will be cancelled after 30 days. (If you're cancelling your membership before the end of your contract, there may be an early exit fee to pay.)

If you want to cancel a standalone membership, you can do this in the My TV Zone section of your Vodafone TV box anytime after the first 30 days. Your membership will be cancelled immediately and you'll be refunded for any time you didn't use.





How do I manage my account? If you have a membership that's billed by NOW, you can manage your membership in My Account.



If you're paying for your NOW Membership via Vodafone, when you sign in to your NOW account you'll see a Manage via Vodafone link next to your Vodafone-billed memberships. This will take you to a page on the Vodafone site explaining how to manage your subscriptions via My TV Zone.



If you also have memberships billed by another partner, you can manage these via their website or app.





How do I view my Vodafone bill or update my payment details? Log in to My Vodafone to view your bills and update your payment details.





Can I switch a NOW Membership I've already got over to Vodafone? Yes, you can. If you already have a membership that you're paying for directly through NOW and you then add the same membership via Vodafone, we'll automatically cancel your NOW-billed membership for you when you activate your Vodafone-billed membership. Just make sure you use the same email address so we can identify your account.



If you already have a NOW Membership that you're paying for via another of our partners, you'll need to cancel your existing subscription manually with them when you move to Vodafone to avoid being double-billed.





What are Boost and Ultra Boost? NOW Boost allows you to stream ad-free on up to 2 devices at the same time in full HD with surround sound. Full HD requires a compatible device and 1080p HD TV (or higher).



Ultra Boost, which allows you to stream ad-free on up to 3 devices at the same time in 4K UHD HDR, isn't currently available for NOW Members billed via Vodafone.



Learn more about Boost and Ultra Boost





If I join NOW through Vodafone, will I only be able to watch on my Vodafone TV box? No. You're free to enjoy your NOW Membership on all of our supported devices.





I have a question or problem – should I contact NOW or Vodafone? That depends on what your question is about: I’ve got a question about my bill or my account, or I want to cancel my subscription You'll need to do that via Vodafone. See the FAQs above to find out how to manage your account and cancel your membership. For more info, visit Vodafone online support. I have a technical problem If you’re having trouble watching NOW and you can’t find the answer in our help site, get in touch with us by live chat.



