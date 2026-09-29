What payment methods can I use?

To join NOW, you'll need to provide details for one of the payment methods below:

Mastercard

Visa

PayPal

Some members may be required to input additional security information through Verified by Visa or Mastercard SecureCode (3D Secure).

Paying for your membership through Amazon?

If you're paying for your membership through Amazon, you can manage your membership, including your payment method, in the Membership & Subscriptions area of your Amazon account.

FAQs

Why can't I pay with my prepaid credit card? Unfortunately there are some Visa and Mastercard prepaid cards we don't accept at the moment.

If you can't save the details for your prepaid card, please try using a different payment card instead.

Last updated by a NOW content editor on 29/09/2026