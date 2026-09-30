When will my payment be taken?

It's easy to check your payment date, and see a full breakdown of your payments, including recent and upcoming payments, in My Account:





Check your payment dates

If you've got more than one membership, you might have different payment dates for them.

Subscribing to NOW through a third party?

If you're subscribing via one of our partners, you'll need to head to their website to check your payment details.

Paying through Amazon ? Head to the Memberships & Subscriptions area of your Amazon account to check your subscription dates.

? Head to the If you're a Vodafone customer, you can check your subscription dates in your Vodafone account.

FAQs

Why can't I see my next payment date? If no upcoming payment date is shown, this may be because your membership has been cancelled. Just hit Restart or Add if you need to add your membership again.





When will my first payment be taken? We'll take your first payment on the day you sign up, and on the same day each month after that.



If you started a free trial, we'll take your first payment the day after your free trial ends. Your future payments will then be taken on the same day each month after that.





Why do I have different payment dates for different membership types I bought on the same day? We’ll normally take your first membership payment on the day you buy it, or at the end of your free trial,and then on the same day in each month that follows.



However, if you start different subscriptions at the same time, we might sometimes take your next payments for each membership on different days. This helps the banks to process your payments correctly.



Don’t worry – when we spread out your monthly payments in this way, we always make sure that your payment date comes after the day of the month of your first payment. So you’ll get more days for the price of your membership, not fewer.





What happens if my first payment falls on the 29th, 30th or 31st of the month? When a shorter month comes around, your payment date will be moved to the last day of the month.



All future payments will then be taken on this day of the month too.





How will payments appear on my bank statement? NOW payments appear on your bank or card statement as either NOWTV.com/billinghelp, or as a 5-digit reference number, followed by the membership type.

If I add another membership, will my payment date change? No. Your payments are taken separately for each membership type.



So if you add another membership, and your first payment falls on a different day to your existing membership, you’ll have 2 different payment dates each month.





Last updated by a NOW content editor on 30/09/2026